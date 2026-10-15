“Fought Through Chemo Because She Had Three Kids”: Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Gets Emotional Over Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis

Jadarian Price’s mom, Jessica Butler, was just 17 when she had her son and raised him and her two daughters as a single mother. But life took a drastic turn when Jessica was diagnosed with breast cancer, leaving her frightened about the future. At the time, Price was just 12 years old, and Jessica feared that she would eventually die, leaving her three children, all aged 12 and under, behind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But through all the adversity, Jessica battled cancer and eventually became cancer-free. However, that fight came with major complications, as she had to undergo chemotherapy while raising three children. Now, Price, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has revealed his mom’s battle with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a young age, finding out that my mom had cancer, you don’t think that could really happen to someone close to you,” said Price, per the league’s official X handle. “My mom being diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 12 years old, I didn’t understand how serious it was until I saw her go through chemo.

“She was barely 30 years old at the time. She fought through the chemo because she had three kids to take care of. I just remember it being a huge relief that my mom would be able to be there for me and my sisters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Price was growing up in North Texas when Jessica was diagnosed with cancer. She was raising him and his two younger sisters, Kzaria and Lyricah. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Butler’s parents and Jadarian Price’s uncle drove her to her 16 chemotherapy sessions. Her family helped her through treatment while she continued to raise her children.

At the same time, while Butler underwent treatment, Price helped care for his younger sisters. He would cook for them and look after them while also playing football and attending school. Price later reflected on how the experience forced him to mature at a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Butler became cancer-free in 2017. Price later credited his mom’s fight with cancer for shaping his attitude toward adversity. Meanwhile, he also acknowledged that despite battling cancer, his mom tried to make every game she could.

“My mom’s been through a lot, and watching her go through one of the hardest adversities ever, it made me feel like I can get through anything and challenge myself and never take anything for granted,” Price said in an interview with Good Morning Football ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. “She’s been with me along the way. She’s made every single game that she could possibly make.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the first year that she was able to make every single game. Because I told her I was like, ‘I think this will be my last year.’ I know her, and she made it vertical to stop what she was doing and make sure she came to every game. She’s been super supportive, and she’s definitely my ‘why’; my motivation is going to the next level.”

For Butler, meanwhile, her son became her biggest strength as he underwent chemo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Price) was my main supporter for the simple fact that he helped me with the girls,” said Butler. “He had to babysit a lot. And cook. And I think he took all of his emotions out on sports. He was always there, and I was always there with him. That’s what got it off his mind.”

That said, as Price begins his NFL career with the Seahawks, his journey represents more than a lifelong dream coming true. His mother’s battle with cancer taught him resilience, responsibility, and the importance of never taking loved ones for granted.