Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Makes Final Decision on Benching Sam Darnold After Horror Outing Against the Broncos

When the Seattle Seahawks began their 2026 season looking to defend their title, they certainly didn’t expect the talk of the town to be about benching quarterback Sam Darnold. But here we are. The quarterback is dealing with turnover issues, having committed multiple interceptions over the last couple of games, both of which the Seahawks lost. After a disappointing outing against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Darnold was rumored to be benched ahead of the Seahawks’ next matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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However, head coach Mike Macdonald has now acknowledged that he isn’t planning to bench Darnold. During an appearance on the Seattle Sports 710 radio show, Macdonald was asked whether he was considering a change under center. The head coach replied, “No, no.”

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“Sam’s played great football for us this year the majority of the time,” Macdonald added. “There’s other times he needs to take care of the football. But I think these are solutions we can find with Sam as our quarterback. I believe that.”

Since returning from his season-opening injury, Sam Darnold has completed 60.5% of his passes for 1020 yards and scored 7 touchdowns. But at the same time, he has thrown 7 interceptions, including two against the Broncos this week. Against Denver, the quarterback went 27-of-51 for 278 yards, no touchdown, and a pair of picks, while taking 5 sacks.

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Darnold’s first interception came in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks were trailing 14-11. Seattle had driven into Denver territory and faced third-and-1 at the Denver 39-yard line with 1:31 remaining. Darnold targeted receiver Tory Horton, but Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted the pass at the Denver 31.

While he certainly forced overtime, his second interception of the night cost the Seahawks their Week 6 game. On third-and-7 from Seattle’s 28-yard line, Darnold attempted a pass toward Rasheed Shaheed near the sideline. Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian read the throw, intercepted it at the Seattle 43-yard line, and returned it for no gain.

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After the game, Darnold took accountability.

“When you have a defense and special teams group that’s playing the way they are for us, for me, I’ve just got to protect the football,” he said. “Dropping back and taking what they give me, I feel like I did a pretty good job of that in the first half, and then late in the second half, those two plays, you can’t have it.”

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But as that happened, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk entertained the idea of the Seahawks benching Sam Darnold for backup quarterback Drew Lock, who played in his absence in the first two games.

“Obviously, benching Darnold would likely mean the Seahawks would move on in 2027. His $35.5 million in compensation for next year, the last of his contract, isn’t guaranteed. He earns a $10 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in March,” Florio wrote.

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“The Seahawks may ultimately decide to ride or die with Darnold for the rest of the season. But they at least need to have the conversation about making a switch, and the possibility of being benched at some point needs to be on the table in order to underscore Darnold’s assessment.”

Lock relieved Darnold in the season opener against the New England Patriots after he was injured and later started in Week 2. He completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing zero interceptions. But while head coach Mike Macdonald believes the team has a strong backup option, he’s still committed to Darnold as his starter.

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“I understand we have a great backup QB in Drew, and Drew is a great quarterback,” said Macdonald. “He’s a starting-level quarterback and we didn’t turn the ball over when Drew played and we have takeaway issues. But these things we have to attack as if they’re in our control and moving forward.”

That said, Sam Darnold is all set to start against the Chiefs next week. But the way things are shaping up, it’s safe to say that his performance in coming weeks may decide whether the team will consider Lock to replace him under center.