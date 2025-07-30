Mike Macdonald Forced to Cut Ties With Defender Just 8 Days After Signing Him as Seahawks Make Roster Move

In his second season as Seahawks coach, Mike Macdonald isn’t merely attempting to correct a defense that was bottom-10 in run-stopping effectiveness last season. He’s attempting to rewire the very fabric of how Seattle assesses fit, urgency, and discipline. Since 2024, when he took over a 9–8 roster that disappointed on defense even if it looked good on paper, Macdonald has acted with an acute sense of purpose. That sense of urgency has only accelerated in 2025. Since Day 1 of camp, Macdonald’s message has been straightforward: every rep is an interview for a job, and tape is the truth. This week, that philosophy translated into action — brusque and merciless.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks released nose tackle Justin Rogers mere days after inking him, a rash move that prompted raised eyebrows within and outside the building. Rogers, a Kentucky product, had signed with Seattle last week in a bid to carve out rotational depth on the interior. But after a few practices and initial assessments, Macdonald and the front office switched gears, cutting the 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman and filling the vacant position with rookie Thor Griffith, a tryout player who had impressed at Seattle’s spring minicamp.

via Imago

The move wasn’t about production. Indeed, it was about projection. Rogers played no preseason games or full-pad scrimmages for Seattle. Hence, the timing of the move was jarring. But for Macdonald, snap judgments aren’t impulsive. Indeed, they’re part of the ecosystem he’s creating. Seattle’s 2024 defense gave up 148.4 rushing yards per game during the first eight weeks, which ranked 29th in the league and regularly surrendered chunk gains on early downs.

That number has haunted every roster meeting this offseason, and it’s created a new standard. In Baltimore, where Macdonald coordinated the league’s No. 1 defense in 2023, there was no patience for freelancing or missed fits. The same tone is now coursing through the Pacific Northwest.

Rogers was added for size and raw strength, but initial indications were that there was a mismatch on the tempo of schemes. Insiders indicate his anchor was good in walkthroughs, but the urgency and technique required in Macdonald’s gap-control scheme might not have carried over to live-rep drills. Mike’s not going to carry guys through camp just to see if they catch up. If they don’t hit that tempo early, they’re out.

Roster battle intensifies as Seahawks prefer fit over flash

Step in Thor Griffith, an undrafted rookie with Ivy League heritage and an underdog fight. With three dominant years at Harvard, Griffith joined Louisville in 2023, where he had 21 tackles and 3 sacks in 13 games while learning ACC-level speed. Scouts praised him for his pad level, lateral quickness, and motor qualities much appreciated by Seattle’s coaching staff in rookie minicamp. And with padded practice accentuating leverage and hand position over bulk, Griffith’s neat approach gave him an advantage over heavier contemporaries.

For Macdonald, Griffith provides a more schematic fit. His ability to play nose or 3-tech makes him more of a swing player behind veterans Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. With the two set in place as starters, the competition behind them is fierce. 2023 carryovers such as Cameron Young, Myles Adams, and veteran Mario Edwards Jr. are all battling for snaps and the emergence of Griffith adds even more heat.

Seattle’s defensive transformation hinges on a renewed sense of urgency. The Seahawks blew multiple late leads in 2024 and ranked 26th in third-down defense—despite featuring names like Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Jamal Adams. Mike Macdonald’s scheme demands tight communication, disguised coverages, and rapid play recognition. And it all starts with the front seven.

via Imago

That’s why interior depth is critical—and why a player like Jon Rhattigan or Vi Jones can rise just as quickly as a veteran like Rogers can fall. In Macdonald’s system, consistency and adaptability are everything. Ascension or regression can happen fast.

And as for Rogers, there’s still time to ride elsewhere. However, there’s no illusion in Seattle about what this summer means. Mike Macdonald isn’t here to wait—he’s here to build a bully. The NFC West isn’t slowing down, and neither is he. With Brock Purdy running Kyle Shanahan’s play-action machine in San Francisco, Kyler Murray returning at full strength in Arizona, and Sean McVay still dialing up deep shots for Matthew Stafford in L.A., Seattle can’t afford to fall behind—on execution or identity.

Griffith may not start Week 1, but his signing sends a clear message. In Macdonald’s system, preparedness beats pedigree. Every rep is a referendum. And in Year 2, there are no redshirts.