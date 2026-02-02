Tom Brady’s Comments on This Seahawks Defender Are a Major Warning for Patriots Ahead of Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story A breakout Seahawks rookie is making a strong impact.

Tom Brady recently weighed in on his rise.

Brady’s continued growth as an analyst remains noticeable.

Just weeks before the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots received a clear and present warning about a new defensive threat, and it came directly from their former quarterback, Tom Brady. Although Nick Emmanwori is officially listed as a safety, the former South Carolina star is proving to be a “do-it-all” weapon that defies traditional positions. His dominance has now caught the attention of the legendary quarterback.

“Nick Emmanwori, what an animal this guy is,” Brady said on the most recent episode of Tom Brady’s LFG Awards. “He’s big, he’s fast, he’s physical. He made some game-changing plays last Sunday in the championship game, covering people, knocking balls away, pass defense, tackles in the run game, aggressive in his run fits. This guy has a very bright future.”

What makes Emmanwori truly special is his incredible versatility. He rarely plays as a traditional safety; instead, he spends most of his time moving all over the field as a linebacker, slot corner, and even a pass rusher. This “hybrid” style has caught many analysts’ attention.

Nick Emmanwori has had a remarkable journey during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. His professional career began quietly, playing only four snaps in a season-opening loss to the 49ers and remaining off the field until Week 5. However, when he finally returned to face the Buccaneers, he made an immediate impact by recording five tackles. From that point on, Emmanwori transformed into a cornerstone of the Seahawks’ defense.

His steady play throughout the year was a key factor in Seattle finishing the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record, earning them the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a clear path through the playoffs. His physical presence at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds is undeniable, but it’s his on-field production that sets him apart; he is the only player in the league this season to dominate in every facet of defense, recording multiple sacks, over eight tackles for loss, and double-digit pass breakups.

He has only amplified this production in the postseason, recovering a crucial fumble in the divisional round before neutralizing Matthew Stafford’s high-powered Rams offense in the NFC Championship. With five tackles and three critical pass breakups in that 31-27 victory, he proved that no stage is too big for him.

Behind Emmanwori’s impact, the Seahawks have ignited an eight-game winning streak, consistently stifling opponents to 10 points or fewer. It is a massive return on investment for a front office that saw his “mutant” potential early, trading up to snag him at No. 35 overall in the draft.

Now, at just 21 years old, Emmanwori is accomplishing what many veterans only dream of. As Seattle prepares for the final hurdle on their quest for a championship, their breakout star stands ready to lead the charge and cement his legacy.

Brady’s sharp analysis of players like Emmanwori is a direct result of a concerted effort to refine his approach in the broadcast booth this season.

Tom Brady’s performance as an analyst for the 2025 season with FOX

It’s no secret that Tom Brady is finding his rhythm in the broadcast booth. While his 2024 debut season had its share of awkward moments, his second year has shown a massive leap in quality. His marked improvement in his second year stems from a philosophical shift. Brady told The Athletic he stopped over-preparing like a broadcaster and reverted to his quarterback instincts, reacting to the game in real-time. This allows his natural football IQ to produce more authentic and insightful commentary for viewers.

“I started to transition this year into, ‘Let me do more of how I did it as a quarterback,’ because that’s really where my comfort is,” Brady told Marchand. “As opposed to, ‘Let me try to prepare as a broadcaster.”

To fix this, Brady decided to lean into what he knows best. Instead of reading from a script, he began reacting to the game in real-time, just as he did when he was under center on the field. By trusting his instincts and football IQ rather than a pile of paperwork, his commentary became much more authentic and insightful for the viewers.

Brady also credits his growth to the team around him. He developed a close bond with his partner, Kevin Burkhardt, which allowed the duo to communicate more naturally. Now 48, the legendary QB has successfully transitioned from a “rookie” announcer to one of the most respected analysts in the NFL by simply being himself.

Tom Brady’s presence is being felt across the league this season, extending beyond the broadcast booth. He is leveraging his role as a Raiders minority owner and utilizing digital platforms to share his “QB brain” with the world.

From sharing strategic insights on his former team, the Patriots, to announcing his weekly “LFG” Player of the Game winners on social media, Brady’s influence on game strategy remains central to the NFL conversation.