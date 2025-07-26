Sam Darnold Issues Green Light for Jalen Milroe After Seahawks QB’s Strong Locker Room Message

“He’s a heck of a player.” Despite having a competition with Jalen Milroe for the starter role, Sam Darnold isn’t backing away from praising the Alabama QB. That tells us that Darnold is no longer pursuing hype. He’s constructing something quieter, more durable, and perhaps more impactful. At age 28, the No. 3 overall pick has endured the entire NFL carousel: starter, scapegoat, journeyman, and now, veteran competitor. But in Seattle, Darnold’s arrival is beginning to hold more significance. Not only as a quarterback seeking to prove himself, but as a tone-setter for the next generation. On Thursday, that presence solidified in an instant of support for his competition and rookie quarterback, Jalen Milroe.

“He’s coming in early with all of us, learning, studying,” Sam Darnold said of first-year quarterback Jalen Milroe. “That’s all you can ever ask for — him just continuing to grow and learn the system.” For a player who’s still in the midst of a position fight, that wasn’t necessarily veteran courtesy. It was a message that struck louder after Milroe had his best practice of camp, with clear indications that he’s rounding a corner.

Milroe, the Alabama native and third-round draft choice, practiced mostly with the third-team offense but made his presence known. He threw a string of assured throws, such as a tight seam to tight end Brady Russell and a laser up the middle to wide receiver Tyrone Broden. What was most impressive, though, wasn’t the completion; it was what came after a near-miss. On a 25-yard sideline throw to Ricky White III, Milroe caught the mark, but not exactly right. White had to dive. Milroe instantly dropped to the grass for 10 pushups as a punishment for himself, clearly annoyed he hadn’t delivered the ball in stride. And in Darnold’s eyes, that makes all the difference to be a reliable QB.

As Milroe continues to pile up promising reps, Darnold has taken his own growth in stride. Establishing that his objectives for this camp go well beyond stats or camp headlines. After a dicey interception on a deep ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Darnold looked back with perspective: “You want to do everything you can,” he explained. “But you want to do the right thing, and that’s how I’m going to challenge myself this training camp.” That sort of balance of risk and responsibility, self-competition, and leadership is the emerging identity of Seattle’s quarterback room. Throughout the league, quarterback competitions tend to foster tension. In Seattle, they’re building something entirely different: accountability, mentorship, and unity.

Team sources indicate Milroe has gained respect in a hurry, not by attempting to make an impression, but by accepting the full gravity of the position. He’s one of the first into the building each day, taped into film study, posing questions, and absorbing every ounce of tutelage, especially from Darnold. It’s not merely about physical skills; it’s about the way he presents himself, and veterans are noticing.

And that cultural change is no accident. Darnold’s leadership model is consistent, unphased, and committed. He is empowering Milroe to develop without fear of making a mistake. No doubt, in a league where quarterback rooms are commonly broken by competition, Seattle’s unit is beginning to feel like a competitive asset.

Sam Darnold’s understated guidance raises eyebrows as Milroe commits to the grind

On the surface, Sam Darnold in Seattle appears to be a transactional move. A veteran placeholder while the Seahawks get a feel for their next guy. But within the facility, his presence has become something more institutional. Darnold has assumed responsibility to integrate younger quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe not only to NFL velocity, but to NFL standards. And the end result has been a below-the-radar mentorship that’s quietly redefining the way Seattle’s quarterback room operates.

At Thursday’s camp, Darnold could be observed taking Milroe through pre-snap fundamentals long after reps were supposed to be over. One of his coaches referred to it as “the longest five-minute conversation of the day,” and it wasn’t schemes; it was the way to think about slowing down the game. Milroe, still adjusting to life outside Nick Saban’s schematically obsessed regime at Alabama, has been a receptive student.

That balance of directing without eclipsing has been Darnold’s greatest asset to date. Players maintain that he’s the first guy in the film room and routinely the last off the field, always pulling in rookies and fringe players to sit in. Milroe has taken it to heart. Coaches have observed how Milroe now stays after practice, doing extra work on footwork drills and throwing mechanics, frequently with Darnold close by, giving tips without making a big deal about it.

It’s a dynamic that reflects what the Seahawks envisioned when they constructed this season’s QB corps: an open, competitive atmosphere where development is not restricted by depth chart status. It’s unusual to see a guy with Sam’s experience tolerate, let alone encourage, a rookie like that. He’s establishing the tone without even realizing it.