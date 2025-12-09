Seahawks Injury Update: Mike Macdonald Shares Troubling Elijah Arroyo News, Jalen Sundell’s Status

The Seattle Seahawks‘ dominant 37-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons pushed them forward in the NFC race, but it came at a cost. And it left head coach Mike Macdonald to address fresh concerns on the injury front.

Arroyo suffered a knee injury, Macdonald confirmed, adding that the 22-year-old left the game and did not return. He said that “this week is probably in jeopardy for him.”

Arroyo’s rookie campaign has already been a rollercoaster, and this latest setback puts even more strain. Testing on Arroyo’s knee was scheduled for Monday as the Seahawks attempt to determine how long he might be sidelined.

The Seahawks’ issues with Arroyo go deeper than the injury. His only target in Week 14 was an interception, a play that saw the public call him out while Macdonald explained that it wasn’t the quarterback’s fault.

The head coach placed blame on Arroyo’s inability to make a catch. Arroyo has 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown. He has struggled to adjust to the NFL speed.

The Seahawks expect Eric Saubert back at practice soon. Losing Arroyo for an extended period may force Seattle to rely more heavily on its run game and wide receiver corps, challenging an offense that has otherwise enjoyed stability this season.

The spotlight remains on Arroyo, though, whose status now poses the biggest immediate challenge. Seattle’s tight end room, which is light on experience to begin with, may be stretched thin depending on how quickly Arroyo heals.

Putting production aside, the long-term future for Arroyo still seemingly looks bright. Many tight ends require a full season before fully acclimating to NFL physicality and speed. If Seattle can keep him healthy, Arroyo could still develop into that pass-catching asset the team thought he could be.

While the news surrounding Elijah Arroyo was not encouraging, Mike Macdonald did have a much more positive update pertaining to center Jalen Sundell.

Mike Macdonald on Jalen Sundell’s status

With a knee injury sidelining Jalen Sundell for four games, he is expected to return to practice this week. He started the first nine games of the season. The potential return would be a meaningful development for the stretch run.

In his absence, Olu Oluwatimi performed. Macdonald commended the job Olu Oluwatimi did in his stead, playing quality football and earning high marks from the coaching staff. His run blocking, communication, and leadership at the line have impressed the team and given Seattle quality depth at a position that often dictates whether an offense can efficiently move the ball.

But there’s still a high value placed on Sundell’s versatility. He competed at right guard through training camp before eventually settling into his starting center spot, offering the coaching staff multiple options on how to configure the line.

Asked if Sundell would come back as a center or guard, Macdonald kept his plans close to his vest, saying only “We’ll see.”

The coach has avoided disclosing strategic decisions leading up to matchups against Indianapolis and Los Angeles, two opponents who would be helped by any advance knowledge of Seattle’s lineup changes.

With right guard Anthony Bradford graded as the team’s best offensive lineman in Week 14, and Oluwatimi thriving as the team’s center, Sundell’s eventual return may mean a competitive rotation, not an immediate starting job.