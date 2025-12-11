Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Gets $1,000,000 News Ahead of Week 15 Colts Game

Essentials Inside The Story Sam Darnold nears $1M in contract bonuses with Seahawks this season

Colts could start recently unretired Philip Rivers, 7th all-time passing yards

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald preparing team for Rivers’ unexpected return

While the Seattle Seahawks are chasing a top seed in the NFC, quarterback Sam Darnold is chasing a different prize: a $1,000,000 bonus check that hinges on his performance in the final four games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Darnold signed a huge $100.5 million, three-year contract with the Seahawks in 2025. This deal is set up so he can earn up to an extra $2.5 million in total bonuses if he hits certain performance goals. He could earn $500,000 for each key goal he reaches, meaning he can hit the $1,000,000 mark by achieving just two of them as week 15 ends.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Nov 23, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251123_jhp_ra1_0011

The five main goals written into his contract are based on his stats for the whole regular season. They include having a high Passer Rating (over 100), a high Completion Percentage (over 67.5%), throwing for 28 Touchdowns, gaining 4,000 Passing Yards, and playing in 70% of the team’s snaps (Playing Time).

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the Seahawks QB has had a good year, Darnold hasn’t reached those final targets yet with only a few games left. Right now, he needs six more passing touchdowns and 838 more passing yards to hit those two specific bonuses. This means that to cash in on those big payments, he would need 1.5 TD and 209.5 yards per game in the remaining four.

While Darnold edges closer to his season-long financial bonuses, the Seahawks are preparing for a new challenge at quarterback. The Colts could start a recently unretired veteran who ranks seventh all-time in passing yards. Seattle’s coaching staff is already strategizing, and the head coach recently shared his thoughts on the looming matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seahawks coach reacts to Philip Rivers’ unretirement ahead of Colts game

The Seahawks’ latest opponents, the Colts, are facing a significant quarterback crisis heading into their Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks. While the team hasn’t made an official announcement, there’s a strong possibility that eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers will take the field after unretiring. Needless to say, the move has raised eyebrows, and Seattle HC Mike Macdonald has made his stance clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In a recent presser, he was asked about what he expects from his opponents ahead of his game. The HC clarified that the team was preparing, expecting to see Rivers play. The coach also went on to offer his insights on the move.

“Every week is different. Finally, we had something kind of crazy happen this year that wasn’t expected,” Macdonald said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “If anybody can pull it off, it’s him. The guy’s probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL. I’m sure he wouldn’t do it if he didn’t feel like he was ready. So, we’re getting ready for him like he’s been playing the whole time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Colts juggle quarterback options and could see a fourth under center this season, the Seahawks have enjoyed stability. Sam Darnold has started every game, keeping Seattle’s offense consistent and injury-free at the most crucial spot.

The Colts head to Seattle for a pivotal Week 15 matchup. A victory would lift their playoff hopes to roughly 50%, giving them a real shot at the postseason. Conversely, a loss would slash those odds to around 23%, putting their chances in serious jeopardy.