Seahawks Set to Offer Terrion Arnold’s Career New Lifeline Following Lions’ Release Amid Arrest

Cornerback Terrion Arnold entered the 2026 offseason optimistic about retaining his starting role with the Detroit Lions heading into his third season. However, the third-year cornerback’s offseason took a different turn when the Lions released him amid his legal complications. Fast forward to now, and with Arnold still a free agent less than a month before the regular season, the cornerback may have found his next destination.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are signing Arnold. While the official contract details have yet to be announced, reports suggest Seattle is expected to sign him to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old met with the Houston Texans, then visited the Seahawks before also meeting with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. But now, Rapoport has predicted what Arnold’s role in Seattle could potentially look like.

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“My understanding is he’s signing a one-year deal with Seattle to come in and bolster their secondary coming compete on the outside with Josh Jobe,” said Rapoport. “But if both those guys end up being the outside corners, then Devon Witherspoon, who is fantastic in the slot, actually fantastic in everything he does, he could move into the slot inside and really create a secondary that is just overflowing with talent.”

For now, the way things are shaping up, it feels like Arnold would battle against Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett for the CB3 role behind Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon.

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“It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” head coach Mike Macdonald said. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it. We’re aware of that. But we’re working through the situation right now. But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Whether he’d get an opportunity to play in the 2026 season, however, remains unclear, especially amid his legal issues, as Macdonald further added, “I think we understand that anything is kind of on the table, and that’s where we’re at in the process.”

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Rapoport further explained that Terrion Arnold might be placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list. It would prevent him from playing in games or practicing with the team. During that time, however, Arnold would still be allowed to attend team meetings. That said, he could remain connected with the team and its activities off the field until the issue is resolved.

The development gained momentum after the Lions released the 23-year-old following his recent arrest. Arnold was charged with eight felonies, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of life in prison. At the same time, Arnold has denied the allegations.

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The legal issue arose after Arnold allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping and beating of three men whom prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of stealing $100,000 in cash, along with luxury watches and bags, from him. The Lions, meanwhile, released the CB after Arnold turned himself in. Now, with the 2026 season almost here, Terrion Arnold has found a new home in Seattle.