Terrion Arnold’s Move to Seahawks Takes New Turn as Super Bowl Champions Remain Unbothered Over Contract

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks signed a cornerback, but it wasn’t Terrion Arnold. Instead, the reigning Super Bowl champions signed Trevon Diggs to a one-year deal ahead of the 2026 season. That confirmed that Seattle could still sign Arnold, but it appeared the team was intentionally holding off.

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However, the latest development surrounding the former Detroit Lions cornerback suggests that the deal either won’t be signed or could take an extended amount of time to become official. For broader context, last week’s Hard Knocks episode spent a lot of time covering the Seahawks’ agreement with Arnold.

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In the episode, general manager John Schneider and special-teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh discussed Arnold’s situation at length.

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“If you’re [the Lions], why would you release him?” Harbaugh asked, promoting Schneider to respond with, “Well, it was because it was very shocking,” Schneider replied. “Like, if you read The Athletic article, it’s not good, you know?”

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To which Harbaugh replied, “And you would imagine if it was flipped, it’d probably be the same thing here?” Schneider, meanwhile, noted, “I think we probably would have had to let him go.”

Things, however, have changed in this week’s Hard Knocks episode. In the latest episode, Arnold was barely mentioned. In fact, there was only a brief reference to him having worked out for the Seahawks, rather than the show discussing him as someone who had actually signed with the team.

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That marked almost a couple of weeks since the Seahawks had reportedly agreed on a one-year deal with Terrion Arnold. However, the cornerback has yet to sign the deal, and it’s not difficult to understand why the Super Bowl champions are holding it off.

Earlier this offseason, Arnold was arrested after an alleged kidnapping and beating. The incident ultimately led the Lions to release him, making him a free agent.

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However, when Arnold signs a new deal with the Seahawks, he will be placed on the NFL commissioner-exempt list. That means he’d be ineligible to play or practice for the new team while the league looks into his legal case. At the same time, the cornerback will be eligible to attend meetings and would be paid. That’s where things get complicated.

Since Terrion Arnold will be unavailable because of the legal situation, the team has little reason to officially sign him immediately. Why pay a player who cannot practice or play when the team can wait? For now, the Seahawks are preparing to play their final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs before the regular season begins.

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It appears that the franchise has no intention of signing Arnold before the end of the preseason. Whether they will ultimately sign him before the league resolves his legal issues, however, remains to be seen.