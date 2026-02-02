Tom Brady Makes Major Exception for Puka Nacua & Jaxson Smith-Njigba Before Super Bowl LX

Essentials Inside The Story Brady makes an unexpected choice for his LFG Offensive Player of the Year.

In a rare move that set social media buzzing, FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady decided he couldn’t pick just one winner for his “LFG Offensive Player of the Year” award. Instead, the legendary quarterback named both Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks as co-winners.

FOX Sports: NFL wrote on X, “@TomBrady couldn’t pick just 1 #LFG Offensive Player of the Year, so he went with 2! Congratulations to @RamsNFL WR @AsapPuka and @Seahawks WR @jaxon_smith1 ”

Brady praised both young stars for their incredible reliability and their knack for making “highlight-reel” plays throughout the season.

“Listen, I can’t just break this into one vote,” Brady said when asked to make a choice. “I’m breaking it in half. I’m going to go with Puka Nacua and JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba]. I know it’s too hard to pick between the two of them; they are both phenomenal.”

The decision to split the OPOY trophy makes perfect sense when you look at the 2025 stats. Both players finished the regular season with 10 touchdowns each, putting up numbers that were nearly identical. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led in yardage with 1,793 yards on 119 catches, while Puka Nacua showed his workhorse nature by hauling in a massive 129 receptions for 1,715 yards.

Beyond the numbers, both receivers became the “go-to” weapons for their respective teams in a very competitive NFC West division.

Nacua began his career with a historic rookie season, shattering records and immediately proving he belonged among the best. Even during his second year, when he had to battle through various injuries, he remained incredibly productive and nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark despite starting just 11 games. By year three, he solidified his reputation as a “nightmare” to cover. His ability to consistently find open space and deliver massive plays has made him one of the most reliable and dangerous weapons in the league.

Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba took a major leap forward in his third season. After finding his footing earlier in his career, he exploded onto the scene as a true breakout star for the Seahawks. His impact became so undeniable that even Tom Brady couldn’t help but notice.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba punches ticket to Super Bowl LX

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been making incredible plays all year, setting a new gold standard for Seattle Seahawks wide receivers. It came as no surprise to fans when he secured a spectacular one-handed catch on the sideline during Sunday’s 31-27 NFC Championship victory.

Late in the first quarter, quarterback Sam Darnold scrambled to his left and fired a pass toward the sideline. Smith-Njigba reached out with just his right hand to snag the ball and carefully tapped both feet inbounds before falling out of play. After the game, Smith-Njigba spoke about the catch.

“I didn’t think I could catch it with two hands,” Smith-Njigba said. “So just whatever it takes for us to get the job done, I’m going to do. If I have to catch it with my toe, finger, it doesn’t matter, just reach out and catch the ball.”

That determined attitude showed throughout the game as he tore through the Rams’ defense, finishing the day with 10 catches for 153 yards. The young star’s incredible season has already earned him a spot as a unanimous First-Team All-Pro.

However, Smith-Njigba made it clear that individual awards don’t compare to the excitement of playing for a championship. He is now focused on the ultimate goal: leading the Seahawks to a victory in the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Seahawks will now face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8. The game will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.