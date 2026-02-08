Who are Kenneth Walker III’s Parents? Meet Shaunteshia Brown and Kenneth Walker II

Beyond his stats and big plays, Kenneth Walker III’s success comes from his family’s constant support. Growing up, he moved between his mother’s house in Richmond and his father’s house in Oakley to stay focused on both school and football. Let’s take a closer look at the Seahawks running back’s family.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Kenneth Walker III’s parents?

Kenneth Walker III, a star running back for the Seattle Seahawks, owes much of his success to his parents, Kenneth Walker II and Shaunteshia Brown, who have been his biggest supporters throughout his journey to the NFL.

His father was his very first coach, spending many years training and working out with him from the time he was a young boy. His mother often shares that even as a small child, Kenneth showed a strong sense of determination and a drive to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Shaunteshia Brown and Kenneth Walker II meet?

Shaunteshia Brown and Kenneth Walker II share deep roots in Memphis, Tennessee, where they raised their family. It’s not publicly known exactly when or where they first met, but their lives have been centered in the Memphis area for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Their connection to the city is a defining part of their family identity, as both parents remained there while their son, NFL star Kenneth Walker III, grew up and starred at Arlington High School in the nearby suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Kenneth Walker III’s parents?

Both of Kenneth Walker III’s parents are African-American.

Kenneth Walker III’s relationship with his parents

Kenneth Walker III shares a deep, supportive bond with his parents, especially his father, Kenneth II. Throughout Kenneth’s life, his father served as both his best friend and a dedicated trainer, demanding intense practice sessions and making personal sacrifices to fuel his son’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Walker III (@kenneth_walker9) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This close connection continues today, as Kenneth stays in constant contact with his family to get their honest feedback after every game. His family life changed significantly starting in the seventh grade

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother initially raised Kenneth and his two older brothers on her own, but she eventually sent Kenneth to live with his father in Oakley to keep him focused and out of trouble. The move paid off, as he became a standout athlete in both track and football.

Following his sophomore year, Kenneth moved back to Richmond to live with his mother again. There, he truly thrived at John F. Kennedy High School, maintaining great grades while winning three Junior Olympics titles in hurdles and emerging as a top-tier football prospect. He eventually made his way to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

By navigating a unique childhood that moved between his mother Shaunteshia Brown’s home in Richmond and his father Kenneth Walker II’s home in Oakley, Walker developed the discipline and versatility that define his game today. As he enters free agency following a career-defining season, the unwavering support of his parents has been the most valuable asset in his career.