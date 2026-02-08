Who Is Mike Macdonald’s Wife, Stephanie Macdonald? Everything You Need to Know About His Partner

As Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald navigates the pressures of his role, he often credits his wife, Stephanie, as his ‘biggest support system.’ With an eight-year career as an NFL cheerleader for three different teams, she is no stranger to the professional football world.

During the 2024-26 NFL seasons. Mike Macdonald serves in a demanding dual role as the Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks while simultaneously acting as the team’s primary defensive play-caller. Assistant head coach Leslie Frazier recently shared that this dual-role challenge is only possible because of the immense support from the rest of the coaching staff.

Apart from the coaching staff, Macdonald often credits his wife, Stephanie Macdonald, as his biggest support system. Stephanie is no stranger to the NFL world; she spent eight years as a professional cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders, and was even named a Pro Bowl cheerleader in 2014.

Despite the intense pressure of a Super Bowl run, Macdonald has often referred to Stephanie as the “rock star” of the family, helping him navigate the demanding life of an NFL head coach. Stephanie Macdonald’s support is more than just familial; her own extensive background in the NFL world gives her a unique perspective on the pressures her husband faces.

Who is Mike Macdonald’s wife, Stephanie Macdonald?

Mike Macdonald’s wife is Stephanie Macdonald, a former NFL cheerleader and singer who has been a prominent part of the professional football world for several years. She is often described by Mike as an “absolute rock star” and a “warrior” for her support throughout his coaching career.

What is Stephanie Macdonald’s profession?

Stephanie has had an amazing eight-year career as an NFL cheerleader, performing for the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders. The highlight of her journey was in 2014 when she was chosen to represent the Ravens as a Pro Bowl cheerleader.

Beyond her time on the sidelines, Stephanie is also a talented singer. One of her proudest moments was getting the chance to sing the National Anthem before a game while she was with the Commanders. When she isn’t performing, she stays busy in the professional world, where she has built a successful career working in various sales roles.

How did Mike MacDonald meet his wife?

Mike Macdonald and Stephanie first met while working for the Baltimore Ravens, where Mike was a coach, and Stephanie was a cheerleader. Their early interactions were brief, and at the start, Stephanie had no idea that Mike was actually part of the coaching staff.

Once she realized his role, she felt they needed to keep things professional, famously telling him, “We can’t do this,” because the timing wasn’t right and they were both focused on their careers.

However, they found their way back to each other after the 2015 season ended. Once Stephanie left the Ravens organization, they officially began dating in March 2016.

When did Stephanie Macdonald and Mike Macdonald get engaged?

It all started back in the summer of 2019 when Stephanie took to social media to share the big news: they were officially engaged. It was one of those milestone summers that really felt like the beginning of everything for them.

Fast forward to 2021, and the two were officially married (a detail the University of Michigan’s athletics site later confirmed). Since tying the knot, Stephanie has been Mike’s biggest champion, rarely missing a beat while supporting him throughout his professional career.

Do Mike Macdonald and Stephanie Macdonald have children?

Mike and Stephanie had their first child, a baby boy named Jack, on December 3, 2024. The very next day, Mike shared the big news during a press conference. He couldn’t hide his excitement, telling the crowd:

“Well, I guess the cat’s out of the bag by now,” he said. “But Steph had our boy last night, and both are happy and healthy. Man, it’s a crazy statement to say out loud, but we’re really excited and really blessed, obviously.”

Mike also took a moment to praise Stephanie, calling her a ‘warrior’ and saying he was blown away by her strength.

What are Stephanie Macdonald’s social media handles?

Stephanie Macdonald is on X under the handle WRC_Stephanie.

In the fast-paced world of professional football, Stephanie Macdonald stands as a foundational pillar for one of the NFL’s most promising young coaches. From her own eight-year tenure as an NFL cheerleader and Pro Bowl representative to her career in sales and her talents as a vocalist, Stephanie brings her own impressive resume to the Seattle Seahawks family.

As Mike Macdonald leads the Seahawks toward a historic milestone at Super Bowl LX, he often emphasizes that his success is a team effort, both on the field and at home.