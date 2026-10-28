“Retired NFL Center Out Here Outrushing Kenneth Walker”: Ex-Seahawks Star Takes a Shot at Chiefs RB After Disastrous Return to Seattle

October 25 was a crucial day for the Seattle Seahawks camp. After all, they faced the Kansas City Chiefs, who came strong-armed with former Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III on their side. But Seattle got to have the last laugh, restricting the star running back to an abysmal 36 rushing yards.

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Former Seahawks center Justin Britt also decided to scrape at that wound with a brutal dig.

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“Just a retired NFL center out here outrushing Kenneth Walker,” read a message on Britt’s TikTok video, which captured him out on the road for a run.

Like Walker, Britt was also drafted by the Seahawks. He spent six seasons with the team before being released by the team, and spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Houston Texans. Britt has now retired, but that didn’t stop him from landing the jab at Walker.

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Entering this matchup, Walker was being looked at like the X-factor. He was leading the league with 665 rushing yards, and had recorded four games with more than 100 rushing yards. He was returning to Lumen Field to play against the team for which he rushed for 135 yards in the Super Bowl, winning MVP honors.

The Seahawks defense was not far off from the challenge. Before the Chiefs game, they had posted 35 straight games (including the playoffs) without surrendering a 100-yard rushing performance. Ultimately, Seattle’s Darkside defense lived up to the nickname.

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“They’ve got playmakers, you know,” Walker said of the Seahawks’ defenders. “They played hard, and they outplayed us. We’ve just got to get better.”

Walker spent his Seahawks tenure in a timeshare rather than being used as a three-down workhorse. But when injuries struck last season, he seized the opportunity to prove what he could do, delivering a dominant postseason run that ended in a Super Bowl victory. He had played so well that he “priced himself out of Seattle,” according to The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Dugar.

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Yet then, Seattle was not ready to give him an offer. The Chiefs moved quickly to sign him, offering a bigger role and a chance to become their featured running back. He has given the Chiefs production reminiscent of Kareem Hunt’s first stint with the team.

But against the Seattle Seahawks, Walker was no longer the threat he had proven to before Kansas City. He was so disappointed that he didn’t even shake hands with the rival team after the game, as is custom.

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“S—, we lost,” Walker said after the game, about that move. “I was frustrated. That’s about it. I [saw] them over there celebrating and s—. That’s about it.”

The loss also ended the Chiefs’ five-game unbeaten streak. And it was no respectable loss, as Kansas City could only manage three points. They could not cross Seattle’s 40-yard line until the third quarter. In Walker’s eyes, the team’s effort was just “terrible.”

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“All three phases, we struggled,” Reid told reporters. “So we’ve got to do better, and that’s my responsibility. I take full responsibility for this. We’ve got to play better as a team. Tough place to play, but this is all part of it. They got their good football. They played well. My hat goes off to them.

So far this season, Kansas City rushed for less than 100 yards only against the Miami Dolphins. But against the Seahawks, the Chiefs could only rush for 50 yards. Adding to Walker’s numbers was Patrick Mahomes, who ran for 14 yards on two carries.

“There’s not a whole lot of stats that I can share with you that really make any sense, maybe other than third downs on both sides of the ball,” Reid added. “We can do a better job with those, but we’ve got a great locker room here, and guys will get back in and get themselves ready to play against a good Denver team this next week.”