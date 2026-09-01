Seahawks Owner Vinod Khosla Opens Door for New Bidders to Buy Ownership Stake

Rivalries may divide the fans, but business has a language of its own. So, when Vinod Khosla, a former minority stake owner in the San Francisco 49ers, bought the Seattle Seahawks, the history between the two archrivals didn’t stand in his way. After all, when the numbers start talking, Khosla knows exactly how to listen.

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The Seahawks aren’t officially Khosla’s just yet. The sale still has to close, and that could happen before Seattle opens its season against the New England Patriots on September 9. But even with the ink still drying, Khosla is already looking ahead, hoping to bring new investors into the fold from the group that finished as runner-ups in the bidding.

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According to Front Office Sports, among the finalists was a group led by Aditya Mittal, CEO of steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal. It would hardly be surprising if it takes place.

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After all, the Mittal family already has a foot in the world of global sports ownership. Recently, the family joined a group that spent billions of dollars to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool.

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Plus, in 2025, Mittal put another billion dollars on the table, joining Bill Chisholm’s group in its purchase of the Boston Celtics from Wyc Grousbeck. But the ownership circle gets even more interesting from here.

Wyc Grousbeck, who previously served as the Celtics’ governor and remains a minority owner after his family sold the team, is reportedly among the potential investors for the Seahawks, according to FOS.

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FOS mentioned that two sources told them that members of the Mittal-Grousbeck group have discussed the possibility of becoming part of Khosla’s ownership team. One source said the runner-up investors were invited to come aboard, while a second source (after FOS‘ story was published) confirmed that conversations had taken place but said the outreach actually came from members of the Mittal-Grousbeck group.

For now, though, the final list remains unknown. It is unclear whether any of those investors have officially committed to joining Khosla’s group.

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Interesting Fact: There’s a ceiling on how many people can sit at the ownership table. Under NFL rules, the lead owner must control at least 30% of the team, while the entire investment group is capped at 25 members.

How Vinod Khosla purchased the Seattle Seahawks

Near the end of August, NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Seahawks to Vinod Khosla and his wife, Neeru. The deal puts a record-setting $9.612 billion enterprise value on the franchise.

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The names behind Khosla’s Seahawks takeover are still largely behind the curtain, but Sportico has revealed a few pieces of the puzzle. Three private equity firms are part of the ownership group:

Sixth Street has a 3% stake.

The Carlyle Group and Dynasty Equity will hold another 3% combined.

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Institutional funds are allowed to control up to 10%, while the broader investment group can include no more than 24 minority owners.

The numbers may tell one story, but NFL ownership is about more than dollars and percentages. At the end of the day, fans are the heartbeat of the league, and for them, watching a team change hands can be tough.

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Vinod Khosla landed in hot water after his first Seahawks appearance

Well, it’s already hard for Seahawks fans to accept a new face after the Allen family has held the ownership since 1997. First Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen held the reins, which were then transferred to his sister Jody Allen, following his death in 2018. After the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning campaign, NFL owners voted unanimously to hand over the charge to the Khosla family.

With the much-awaited chance arriving, Khosla took the stage to address the fans. Unfortunately, his introductory presser turned into a PR disaster.

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“I also happened to come to this country in ’76 when the Steelers were winning the Super Bowl, so actually I was originally and still am a big Steelers fan,” Khosla said last month while addressing the media. “Also, little-known fact, but I still watch all the Steelers games too.”

It led to a lot of backlash online. Two days after the slip, Khosla took to X to share his thoughts on the situation.

“Reporters will make every molehill into a mountain just to get column inches to write or video minutes,” Khosla wrote. “What’s wrong with admitting my 1976-78 period in Pittsburgh (CMU) got me excited about the NFL?

“I still watch their games doesn’t mean I won’t unconditionally ALWAYS as owner, want the @Seahawks to win and have every edge up, EVERY TIME over every other team!!!! Zero questions!!!”

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With this, there are a few important tasks in Vinod Khosla’s hands. First, to look out for minority shareholders. Second, to win back the fans’ trust as a Seahawks fan.