“Wanted Him to Do a Better Job”: Russell Wilson’s Former Mentor Calls Out His Leadership at Seahawks

At times, the harshest criticism comes from the closest ones, and those turn out to be the most honest ones. Back in the Seattle Seahawks camp, quarterback Russell Wilson had such a mentor in Hall of Famer Warren Moon, who did his best to make Wilson a powerhouse. Moon’s guidance crossed the simple technicalities of football and encompassed what it actually took to be a team leader, and it was in one aspect of that Moon felt Wilson wasn’t ready to grow into.

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“As a quarterback, you got to give a little bit of yourself to everybody on the team, and that was one of the things I tried to get across to Russell Wilson when I was up in Seattle because I was doing their broadcast,” said Moon on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast on September 11. “But I had a very close relationship with some of the players. And that was one of the things I wanted him to do a better job of integrating himself with the guys, so he becomes one of the guys and that just never really happened.”

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Moon worked as a color analyst for Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts from 2004 until 2017. So he came across Wilson, who got drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. During that time, he noticed how the quarterback lacked in creating a bond and gelling with the offensive linemen.

A former Seattle quarterback himself, Moon cared enough to point out the communication gap. He prioritized building bonds with his offensive linemen during his playing days, taking them on trips, buying them watches, organizing food for film sessions, and occasionally going out with them after practice.

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These off-field bonding activities often translate into on-field chemistry, leading to better communication and maintaining seamless timing.

While Wilson may have been reluctant to take Moon’s feedback on the subject, he became the all-time winningest quarterback in Seahawks history, becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 28 games in his first two seasons, including the playoffs. His Seattle chapter was marked by winning nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons. Yet then, he lagged when it came to building team chemistry, and there was a clear divide in the locker room.

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“[Mike Freeman] wrote of turmoil involving since-traded Percy Harvin and the quarterback Russell Wilson that led to a more widespread internal battle pitting those for Russell Wilson and those against,” reported ESPN back in 2014.

But it was just one part of the story. Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been vocal about the great bond he shared with Wilson.

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“It has a lot of downfall at practice, but that’s what makes it beautiful not only in practice but also in the games,” he said in 2020 about his chemistry with Wilson. “Sometimes there’s miscommunication, and you have to be able to work on those things.”

Former tight end Jimmy Graham also recalled how Wilson quickly made him part of the group, inviting him to offseason workouts and offering personal support after his move to Seattle.

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“I think with Russ it’s bigger than the game, it’s bigger than football, and that’s how you know something special is going to happen, when it extends off the field,” Graham said. “So far so good, I mean it’s been amazing. Him learning me, and what some of my hints are when I’m going to break, and me understanding him, where he’s going to place the ball, and what he likes in the routes. It’s been great so far, and we haven’t even run the red zone yet.”

Moon’s claim is somewhat backed by reports about Russell Wilson’s time with the Denver Broncos.

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Some Denver coaches reportedly believed Wilson, who asked for a personal office on the second floor of the building, could hurt locker-room camaraderie by being away from his teammates his first season, according to The Athletic. One coach pointed out that although Wilson said his office door was always open, he questioned why the quarterback needed an office with a door in the first place.

But in his new stint with the New York Giants, which began in 2025, Wilson would work with his wide receivers and tight ends during the day before relaxing with them over dinner, where they shared stories and traded jokes.

Well, it looks like Wilson took Moon’s advice after all.