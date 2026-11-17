By now, the Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy was supposed to settle down. But that’s not the case. Months after being photographed together at an adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona, in March, other news portals landed in the hot seat for tiptoeing around the controversy. Heavy Sports reporter Crissy Froyd, who was fired by USA Today Sports in April after criticizing Russini, recently shared her opinion on why the controversy wasn’t covered by many other publishers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a conversation on the “Reality Steve” YouTube channel on Nov. 13, host Steve Carbone asked Froyd: “Why do you think this was so hard for other outlets to cover?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I think it’s because of her relationships with people,” replied Froyd. “I don’t know the details of those, but the biggest thing that I’m trying to get to when I say this is that there are a lot of people in this industry that are not clean. And I’m not saying that every female reporter does this because they don’t. I wouldn’t be her today or be condoning this.”

Froyd then brought attention to a controversial aspect of the case, claiming that Russini has inside knowledge in the industry and connections that could open a can of worms for those who try to come after her, potentially including media houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The other thing too is that’s gonna be part of it- she has dirt on people for that. She has dirt on coaches for that. I mean, if she had to go scorched earth and just lost everything and she decided that was the path she was going to take, a lot of people would have hell to pay. And there are just, I would argue the vast majority of some NFL staffs- not all, but some would be pretty much cooked,” she added.

Froyd claimed that there are certain entities who are involved in “unethical things” and might not want to comment on Russini’s controversy to avoid getting whistleblown and start an unfavorable “domino effect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been theories that she has power and control over certain people and certain entities that I can neither confirm nor deny,” added Froyd. “I do not know. And I’m not going to pretend or say anything that I don’t know the answer to.”

What began as a report by Page Six in April soon developed into a major controversy for Russini. Photographs published by the outlet showed her and Vrabel holding hands and embracing at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Both initially said the meeting was part of a larger group gathering and insisted there was nothing inappropriate about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, but the publication’s subsequent review of her work found that she had failed to disclose a close personal relationship with a prominent NFL figure, violating its newsroom standards.

Things were not that bad for Vrabel, who did not have to leave his job. However, he stepped away from team activities temporarily in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, there were reports that the New England Patriots tried their best to stop Mike Vrabel’s news from leaking to protect the reputation and prestige of the team.

“The Patriots reportedly tried to stop the @nypost from publishing the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini photos,” ProFootballTalk posted on its X account, citing a report from InTouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Post gave Vrabel a longer time to respond than what is considered industry norms, and [owner Robert] Kraft took advantage of that extended timeframe to put pressure on the reporter and the newspaper,” a source told InTouch. “A notorious crisis strategist made the call but was unsuccessful in neutering the story.”

These discussions come at a time when Russini is making a comeback. She is now exploring a different path in sports media. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the former The Athletic reporter debuted The Russini Report, a programme launched in partnership with BetUS Sportsbook.

The transition seems like a smarter long-term strategy, giving her an opportunity to connect directly with audiences and rebuild her credibility.