Shedeur Sanders Makes Major Career Decision as Browns Star Links Up With Travis Hunter

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his brother, Shilo Sanders, were two players without NFLPA representation. At the time, reports suggested that their father and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would advise them. Fast forward to now, and while Shilo isn’t part of the league anymore, Shedeur has entered the second season of his career with the Browns.

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Amid this, the quarterback has finally decided to hire an agent to represent him. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders has signed with Adie Von Gontard, who is the CEO of Young Monday APAA Sports, for representation. The decision came over a year after the Browns picked him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

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Von Gontard is a sports agent and entrepreneur who studied real estate, finance, and sports management at Southern Methodist University. He began his career in sports marketing before founding APAA Sports Group. In 2017, APAA merged with Young Monday to form Young Money APAA Sports.

According to the agency, Von Gontard is an NFLPA-certified agent, listed as certified since 2023. He leads an agency representing athletes across the NFL, NBA, college sports, and international soccer. Till now, the agency has negotiated more than $1 billion in contracts and deals.

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Its services include contract negotiations, endorsement opportunities, career guidance, athlete marketing, and support with long-term financial planning. While Shedeur Sanders has just signed with Young Money APAA Sports, the agency has previously signed his former Colorado teammate and Jacksonville Jaguars‘ CB/WR Travis Hunter.

Hunter and Sanders were teammates at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders, entering the NFL in 2025. Hunter signed with Young Money APAA Sports for his on-field representation ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. That said, now that the agency represents Sanders, it handles the playing-career representation of both former teammates.

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Per the agency, it represents 20-plus athletes, including NFL players like Hunter, Peter Woods, RJ Mickens, Arian Smith, Brashard Smith, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and now Sanders.

Meanwhile, the latest development around Shedeur Sanders signing with Young Money APAA Sports gained traction amid a tough 2026 season. After losing the starting quarterback job to Deshaun Watson, Sanders has yet to make a start this season.

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Watson has led the Browns to a 3-2 start, completing 64.2% of his passes for 1010 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Sanders, meanwhile, currently serves as Watson’s backup, waiting for an opportunity.