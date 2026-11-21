Ever since Mike Vrabel was photographed together with reporter Dianna Russini at the Ambiente resort in Sedona in March, a lot of water has passed under the bridge. While Vrabel continues with his job as the New England Patriots head coach, Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic. But something big is cooking in her professional life, which could affect Vrabel’s professional and personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a little nugget for you. So a friend of mine was at Teddy Atlas’ room, Teddy Atlas, the boxing commentator? He has an annual event around Thanksgiving. It was held last night in New York, and she was there. And a friend of mine was chatting with Dianna Russini, and she’s got a book coming out,” shared Jim Murray on the 98.5 The Sports Hub podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, and she said she’ll be talking about everything that’s gone on is what she told my friend. So maybe that’s what’s, she’s come out with this podcast. It’s been one big nothing these last couple of weeks. Maybe he knows that a book is coming that’s going to, she’s going to further expound on this whole situation.”

Russini has not publicly confirmed the book project or its scope. However, Murray’s update is not the first time that insiders hinted at releasing a tell-all book being in Russini’s bucket list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one thing that has yet to happen is Dianna Russini has yet to tell her story, and we have no idea. There’s no indication. There’s been nothing. No leaks, no scoops. The only thing that made me think that it’s going to happen is your guy Stugotz made the comment that he’s friends with her and he’s talked to her, and he’s not going to speak for her. It’s her story to tell in her own time. That implies that she will,” shared Mike Florio on PFT Live.

“So yeah, that could come up and that could create a situation where Mike Vrabel could, could end up yet again having to take a break from the team to try to restore the balance between his work life and his personal life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than a week after the New York Post published her photographs with Vrabel, Russini decided to resign from The Athletic.

Her career at ESPN spanned nearly a decade, during which she served as a SportsCenter anchor, NFL analyst, and insider. She joined The Athletic in 2023, taking on podcast hosting duties and making regular appearances on its video platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the controversy, she has been taking a break, away from the chaos that came with her media reporting job. Finally, after taking a long break, Russini marked her return to the media spotlight with the debut of The Russini Report on Wednesday, November 11. The show is produced in partnership with BetUS, an offshore sportsbook.

But that’s not all about her return. Back when backlash kept pouring in after her pictures with Vrabel leaked, her former ESPN teammate, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, supported her throughout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russini and Stugotz first developed a friendship at ESPN, and their professional relationship continued when she became a regular guest on The Dan Le Batard Show. They are now set to reunite for a new project. Speaking to People, Russini confirmed that the two will co-host a sports talk show called “Nobody’s Safe.”

But amidst her media comeback, the possibility of Russini’s tell-all book might already rob Vrabel and others of sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has dirt on people for that. She has dirt on coaches for that. I mean, if she had to go scorched earth and just lost everything and she decided that was the path she was going to take, a lot of people would have hell to pay. And there are just, I would argue the vast majority of some NFL staffs- not all, but some would be pretty much cooked,” shared Heavy Sports reporter Crissy Froyd on the “Reality Steve” YouTube channel. “There have been theories that she has power and control over certain people and certain entities that I can neither confirm nor deny.”