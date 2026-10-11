Shilo Sanders Seeks Deion’s Help to Build a New House Amid Financial Constraints & Bankruptcy Trial

Shilo Sanders has been looking for a new place to stay in Florida. So far, he’s looked at some great apartments, but they are not quite meeting his demands when it comes to the price. Sanders has now begun entertaining the idea of moving back to Texas and enlisting his father’s help.

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“I have to say my second favorite place is Aventura. You got the mall over there,” said Shilo on his YouTube channel. “My uncle stays on Miami Beach. So if I ever just want to go over there and just chill, like I can go stay over there whenever. So I wouldn’t get a spot there. Regardless, I’m not paying an arm and a leg though, because I am going to build a house in Canton, Texas, starting as soon as I post this video and an architect can message me. I need the best architects in Texas. Thankfully, I got one of the best house builders in the world, which is my dad.

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“He has built the best houses, the most luxurious of the luxurious houses. And during this process, I get to learn a lot from him in a different category that I haven’t had to learn anything from him before.”

Per the vlogs he has posted about his house-hunting series, he has viewed flats priced at $14,000, $11,000, $8,950, and $9,950. Sanders claimed in one of the vlogs that the highest he’d go was “six.” But since the prices were not on his level, Sanders considered the idea of going back to Texas.

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“So, everyone, just so you know, I do a lot of business from where I live at,” Shilo said in a YouTube Video. “So, my rent is usually written off. So, that’s like 30% off of what you usually have to pay. But still, even $14,000 is insane for rent. At that point, you might as well just buy in Texas.”

While playing cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys in the late 1990s, Deion Sanders built a 29,220-square-foot mansion in Prosper, outside Dallas. He lived here for a very long time; property records show that he retained ownership of the property until 2014. It was “custom-built” by Deion, Robb Report claimed.

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Inside the prime property, dubbed “Chateau Montclair,” were nine bedrooms. Other highlights included a two-lane bowling alley, barbershop, pool, fitness center, home theater, and indoor basketball court. The property carried the intricate details that showed Deion Sanders’ fine taste.

For instance, the basketball court had his signature phrase, “You Gotta Believe,” inscribed on the wall. It also housed a 3,000-square-foot custom closet spread across two stories that also has glass floors.

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The property was once again on the market recently and was sold for $4.5 million this August to a couple who plan to “restore the long-abandoned estate to its former glory,” Robb Report mentioned.

Deion also owned a 5,346-square-feet Mississippi estate for some time. It was custom-built in 2011. The property featured five bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths. What stood out were the soaring ceilings and custom cypress and iron staircase.

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Who better than his father to rely on as Shilo figures out his living situation?

Money matters at the moment. Shilo filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after he was ordered to pay $11.89 million by way of a default judgment on a lawsuit that accused him of assault. John Darjean, who was a security guard in Shilo’s high school, claimed he had suffered injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

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The court is now trying to find whether Shilo acted with malice against Darjean, which would fail to discharge the due amount. But if the court rules in his favor, Shilo will not have to pay anything. A judgment is expected later in the year.