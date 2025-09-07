brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Aaron Rodgers Finally Clarifies Stance on Coexisting With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

ByKeshav Pareek

Sep 7, 2025 | 4:38 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Aaron Rodgers walked back into MetLife rocking black and gold, facing his old squad, Justin Fields, and the Jets‘ shiny new regime. And the result? The 41-year-old lit them up, kicking off the 2025 season with a 34-32 win. But ever since he put pen to paper with the Steelers, one big question kept floating around—how was Rodgers gonna mesh with Arthur Smith?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The logic was simple: Smith loves a run-heavy, play-action style. Rodgers? He’s built his whole career on being an elite passer. But after torching the Jets in Week 1, Rodgers brushed off all that chatter and straight-up called the talk about him and his OC nothing but “garbage.” “There’s a lot of garbage being talked about myself or Arthur (Smith) or whatever out there, how we’re going to co-exist,” Rodgers said after the game, addressing how comfortable he looked in Smith’s offense.

We got a great relationship, and he caught a really good game. I got to play a little better in spots, but happy to be one of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved