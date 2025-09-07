Aaron Rodgers Finally Clarifies Stance on Coexisting With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Aaron Rodgers walked back into MetLife rocking black and gold, facing his old squad, Justin Fields, and the Jets‘ shiny new regime. And the result? The 41-year-old lit them up, kicking off the 2025 season with a 34-32 win. But ever since he put pen to paper with the Steelers, one big question kept floating around—how was Rodgers gonna mesh with Arthur Smith?

The logic was simple: Smith loves a run-heavy, play-action style. Rodgers? He’s built his whole career on being an elite passer. But after torching the Jets in Week 1, Rodgers brushed off all that chatter and straight-up called the talk about him and his OC nothing but “garbage.” “There’s a lot of garbage being talked about myself or Arthur (Smith) or whatever out there, how we’re going to co-exist,” Rodgers said after the game, addressing how comfortable he looked in Smith’s offense.

“We got a great relationship, and he caught a really good game. I got to play a little better in spots, but happy to be one of them.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!