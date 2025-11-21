Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Steelers QB Could Face Bears as Doctor Shares Latest Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 12 fresh off their commanding 34-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, with intrigue surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ availability. The Steelers have a good backup in Mason Rudolph, yet losing Rodgers for even one game could hurt with the Chicago Bears up next. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the latest injury update offers some reason for optimism.

“Aaron Rodgers appears to have a non-displaced distal radius fracture,’‘ as reported by David J. Chao of ProFootballDoc. “ Based on the type of splint that he’s in for practice today, limited, the thumb is completely free, so it is not a scaphoid fracture. And this bodes well for his playing this weekend against the Bears.”

Chao also said regarding practice observations: ”He’s the only one taking shotgun snaps. That’s because of the jarring of the snap against his wrist.”

It is a detail that explains why Rodgers avoided under-center exchanges and why his availability is based on whether he can protect himself in live action.

The doctor concluded by saying, “The door is open for Aaron Rodgers to play against the Bears in week 12.”

Chao’s breakdown indeed gave a realistic timeline for Rodgers’ possible return, but also framed it as partly medical clearance and partly coaching discretion. His take was in line with what went down at Steelers practice on Thursday, where Rodgers officially put in a limited appearance.

That was an important distinction because it marked the first real test by the team to see if Rodgers could safely perform functional football movements without compromising the healing wrist.

On the field, Rodgers moved fluidly and threw with reasonable velocity. The stabilizing brace remained noticeable, designed to protect the fracture while allowing his thumb to operate freely. What remains uncertain, and vital, is whether he can withstand the physical stress of snaps under center. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported, the majority of his reps remained in the shotgun, reinforcing Chao’s observation that direct snaps could aggravate the wrist.

Rodgers’ season numbers do a lot to explain why Pittsburgh is itching to get him back: 1,969 passing yards, a 66.4% completion rate, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. But the quarterback himself has been tempered in his assessment of his chances all week.

He specified that this isn’t about grit, as the call will come down to “safety” and his capability to protect himself. They will likely lean on Mason Rudolph, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown last week, if Rodgers isn’t able to go.

Rodgers’ Steelers vs Bears

Pittsburgh finds itself in yet another must-win situation, tenuously clinging to its AFC North advantage. That position is put at risk by a road trip against the red-hot Chicago Bears if the Steelers remain uncertain at quarterback.

The Chicago defense thrives on putting teams in difficult third-down situations. With a league-best 16% conversion rate, the Bears punish offenses that fail on early downs. Pittsburgh must stay ahead of the sticks to sustain drives.

The Bears enter Week 12 with the NFL’s second-ranked rushing offense. Their trio of runners, headlined by the dynamic threat of quarterback Caleb Williams, has produced 46 runs of 10-plus yards this season. Pittsburgh’s front must stay disciplined.

Whether Rodgers returns, Rudolph starts, or rookie Will Howard is summoned, quarterback protection is the defining priority. If Rudolph starts, keeping him upright remains critical to not having to force the rookie into emergency action.