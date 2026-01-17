brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Steelers’ Return After Emotional Goodbye to Mike Tomlin – Report

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 17, 2026 | 12:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Steelers’ Return After Emotional Goodbye to Mike Tomlin – Report

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 17, 2026 | 12:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

A major era for the Pittsburgh Steelers is ending as both Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers appear to be moving on. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed these reports, stating that the chances of Rodgers staying in Pittsburgh have dropped significantly. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

 “I do not expect him to return now that Tomlin is not back,” Rapoport reported on his X account. “We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. After joining the team on a one-year deal last summer, the veteran quarterback made it clear that head coach Mike Tomlin was the main reason he chose to come to Pittsburgh. However, with Tomlin officially stepping down after 19 seasons, it appears Rodgers’ time with the team is also coming to an end.

Steelers president Art Rooney II also admitted that Rodgers specifically came to the team to play for Tomlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved