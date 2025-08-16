Aaron Rodgers Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Mike Tomlin After Steelers HC Announced QB Decision

“All he wants to do is win. All he wants to do is have fun within the game. He wanted to be a component of the process of development for young players,” Mike Tomlin said last week, recalling the conversations that led him to believe Aaron Rodgers was destined for Pittsburgh. “I believed him when he said it… and you’re right, I knew something.” And now, Rodgers stood on stage in front of a packed house in Nashville and added something that seemed like the ultimate answer to Tomlin’s assumption. What he said regarding the Steelers head coach was not polite flattery. It appeared to present an ulterior reality about how their paths finally intersected.

When he was asked what the deciding factor was that made him sign with the Steelers over anyone else, Rodgers did not reach for the standard reply about tradition or fan support. Instead, he highlighted the impact of Tomlin himself. “Mike Tomlin was a big part of it. Mike is one of the coolest guys, one of the best coaches in the league… never had a losing season” Rodgers began, before veering into something more personal. “What’s crazy is how many—I’ll just put it nicely—characters they’ve had in Pittsburgh… that he’s put up with… and that have kind of kept quiet. I don’t need to mention the names. They know who they are.”

It was candid, multi-faceted compliments. In a division where most experienced quarterbacks keep things platitudes-only. Rodgers was willing to admit what so many already recognize about Tomlin’s leadership: it’s not merely his strategic acumen. But his ability to handle strong personalities without fracturing the team’s chemistry. He went on to explain how Tomlin runs a tight ship while still allowing guys to be themselves. Which he explained as, “A beautiful balance… a framework for the foundation of the team, but also the freedom to express yourself within that.”

Rodgers’ statements were not just flattery; they were a two-decade NFL vet’s seal of approval of Tomlin’s well-established culture in Pittsburgh. He also mentioned that when guys are comfortable, they can be themselves, and the team works together on a higher level. Then those teams have a chance to do something every single year. There are only 8 to 12 teams every year that can win it. Pittsburgh will always be one of those.

For a quarterback who will be in his 21st NFL season, that’s not trash talk. It’s a thoughtful belief in a system he is joining late in his career. Tomlin has not wavered from his respect for Rodgers either. Over the offseason, the coach confirmed his admiration for the quarterback’s genuine intentions all along. That mutual respect appears to be the foundation of their relationship. And in a league where ego all too often comes into conflict with authority, both parties being so openly committed to each other before a first regular-season snap is a significant story for the 2025 Steelers.

Tomlin shares update on Aaron Rodgers’ debut

The Pittsburgh football headlines now revolve around who won’t be playing. Tomlin confirmed that Rodgers won’t play until at least a week from Friday, 15 Aug. When he finally does, it will be his first time on the field in a Steelers uniform. The old quarterback is one of several star players who are being held back from the team’s second preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

Rounding out the list of inactive players will be wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, guard Isaac Seumalo, running back Jaylen Warren, cornerbacks Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., and Jalen Ramsey, safety DeShon Elliott, linebackers T.J. Watt and Patrick Queen, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and kicker Chris Boswell. Tomlin held the door open for linebacker Nick Herbig, who sat out the preseason game against Jacksonville. Rodgers didn’t seem to be bothered by the decision.

“If [Tomlin] needs me to play, I’ll play. If not, then I won’t,” he said to 93.7 The Fan. “Preseason football is not necessarily real football, because defenses don’t really do a lot.” That remark struck the practical note Tomlin often plays. For a seasoned player like Rodgers, preseason plays are as much about appearances as they are preparation.

His work will be accomplished in organized environments, where defenses run their full menu of plays and offer game-like challenges with less risk of injury. Tomlin made the same observation when asked about the value of Rodgers playing reps during the preseason. “This man has been doing this for 21 years,” the coach replied. “His cumulative snap total and what’s required for him to be ready is different than others. And so if I’m not adaptable and open to adjustments relative to the needs of our guys, then I’m not doing my job.” It’s a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Rodgers’ own views. And ensures both coach and quarterback are operating on the same page heading into the season.

The Rodgers-Tomlin pairing may be merely in its honeymoon phase. But the early signs are that this is perhaps greater than a career-vintage test. The trust is present, the respect is mutual. And the understanding of how to ride the next few months seems to be in sync. For the people in Pittsburgh, that is the kind of faith that could be as important in January as it is in August.