Aaron Rodgers Sends Loud & Clear Message to Steelers Locker Room After Snapping Dolphins’ 4-Game Win Streak

BySamridhi

Dec 15, 2025 | 11:54 PM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a statement in Week 15, defeating the Miami Dolphins 28–15 to improve to 8–6 and strengthen their playoff positioning. After the win, Aaron Rodgers delivered a confident message to the locker room, emphasizing belief and momentum.

“I think after tonight, they won four straight games. They had a lot to play for,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully the belief is starting to pick up because it’s tough to play in the cold weather. And if we can take care of business, then we’re going to be hosting the game right here.”

 Rodgers led four straight touchdown drives. He completed 23 of 27 passes (85%), his best accuracy mark since 2014, including 13 consecutive completions during a pivotal stretch.

Story is Still Developing….

