Ben Roethlisberger Goes Against Himself to Predict Mike Tomlin’s Downfall & Forecasts Steelers’ Record

For years, longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger backed Mike Tomlin through every high and low. But in a surprising turn, the Hall of Fame-bound veteran questioned Pittsburgh Steelers’ early-season edge, predicting a rough start against New England Patriots. Big Ben didn’t stop there, he mapped out their entire season, win by win, loss by loss.

Speaking on Channel Seven, Roethlisberger admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Mike Tomlin and the Steelers stumble early in their opener against the Patriots.“I’m a little torn on this one,” he conceded. “This is a game the Steelers should win. You’ve got Drake Maye, who I think is playing better than he did in his first year. But because it’s in New England, with Vrabel there now, it feels like one of those trap games. I’m like 51 loss, 49 win.”

Roethlisberger’s concern wasn’t just about Maye or Vrabel. Despite a strong defensive line, he sensed the Steelers might not be fully locked in.”Our defense can get after Drake Maye, but it just feels like one of those ones where we’re just not on for some reason. We’re up in New England,” he said. That caution reflects Pittsburgh’s long-standing struggles against the Patriots, who lead the all-time series 19–16–0, with several close losses despite favorable matchups. The veteran’s honesty reflects how unpredictable an NFL season can be, especially with Tomlin’s teams often taking time to find rhythm.

Roethlisberger’s comments hit harder when you look at the Steelers’ roster. Their 2025 depth chart wasn’t kind to rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Despite flashing potential in preseason, he is stuck at RB3 behind Kenneth Gainwell. That’s disappointing for a third-round pick expected to pair with Jaylen Warren. With depth concerns mounting and Roethlisberger predicting early trouble, Tomlin has little room for error.

Roethlisberger’s shocking prediction for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

After Week 1, Roethlisberger confidently mapped out the Steelers’ entire season. He predicts a strong 2-0 start with wins over the Jets and Seahawks, followed by a loss to the Patriots that sends them to Ireland at 2-1. With Aaron Rodgers in the mix, he sees a victory over the Vikings, but expects a tough stretch midseason. Losses to the Bengals, Packers in primetime, and Chargers would drop Pittsburgh to 5-4.

Nevertheless, Roethlisberger sees the script turning in the fourth quarter. Unlike previous years when Pittsburgh stumbled in December, he foresees a frantic conclusion: five consecutive victories to wrap up the year. That puts Tomlin’s team at 11-6, a mark good enough to take the AFC North and steal a home playoff game. “This is a Super Bowl-winning team,” he said. “They built this team to make a run right now… I think this is the year we get our first postseason win in a long time.”

That combination of caution and faith characterizes Roethlisberger’s prediction. He can question Tomlin in one early game, but he still believes that Pittsburgh is a contender when the dust settles. Ultimately, his voice is similar to the franchise itself—tough, volatile, yet never out of the contest.