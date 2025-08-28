Ben Roethlisberger’s Bold Claim Leaves No Excuses for Aaron Rodgers After Steelers QB Betrayed by Ex-Teammate

The Ben Roethlisberger–Aaron Rodgers rivalry is etched in NFL memory. Their 2009 and 2021 games were hyped as top quarterback battles, with each star winning once in the regular season. But the agonizing one for Steelers’ nation was on the grandest stage, Super Bowl XLV, when Rodgers robbed Roethlisberger of his third Lombardi Trophy. Now, years later, Rodgers is sporting the black and gold with the opportunity to write his own chapter in Steelers history. If he has a strong 2025 season, he could not only put Pittsburgh back in deep playoff contention but also push himself toward Roethlisberger’s all-time passing yardage record.

That’s something that already picked up steam, and Roethlisberger himself chimed in. His latest comments got the NFL universe abuzz. During his podcast Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers legend conceded that the Rodgers saga blindsided him. ”It’s weird, honestly. You think you close the book, and then here comes Aaron Rodgers walking in with that same jersey,” Roethlisberger stated. “I know he’s one of the best to ever do it, but Pittsburgh’s different. You don’t just wear the black and gold—you’ve got to live it.”

Those words hit a nerve because they cut to the core of what makes the Steelers’ identity unique. Roethlisberger was the face of Pittsburgh toughness for nearly two decades. In contrast, Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers and Jets, franchises with very different cultures. That leads us to question: can Rodgers embody the same grit that Steelers fans demand?

Roethlisberger also praised Rodgers’ arm talent and leadership, acknowledging that the Steelers might be in position for a serious run if Rodgers stays healthy. But he didn’t sugarcoat the difficulty of following in his footsteps. ”You’re not just playing quarterback here,” Ben added. ”You’re carrying a city that breathes football. That’s pressure most guys don’t understand until they’re in it.”

Those words bring extra challenge to Aaron Rodgers. At 41 years old, after the MCL issue in his knee and the grueling year in New York, he hasn’t got much time to waste. Each snap in 2025 will be analyzed, not only because the Steelers are anticipating a deep playoff push, but also because Rodgers will forever be measured up against the Roethlisberger standard. Statistically, Rodgers isn’t far off from Ben. Roethlisberger walked away with 64,088 yards, and Rodgers sits at just under 60,000. An injury-free, big-time season in Pittsburgh could have him in contention to strike.

Both quarterbacks have won Super Bowls. Both are renowned for their capacity to stretch plays and throw darts into small spaces. And both shone in the era when defense-conscious clubs relied on their quarterback to perform magic when the clock struck zero.

But Rodgers has an even steeper mountain to climb. The AFC division is loaded with stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. For the Steelers, surviving in their division alone will be a tough challenge, with the Ravens and Bengals coming hard after them. That’s why Roethlisberger’s assertion is valid: this is not about numbers, it’s about showing that Rodgers can still win in the toughest environment the NFL has to offer.

Steelers QB betrayed by ex-teammate

For a moment, it looked like Aaron Rodgers’ old friend might rescue him in Pittsburgh. When the Seattle Seahawks released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the fit seemed so natural: Rodgers’ go-to deep threat from the Green Bay unit was reuniting, only to provide some much-needed stability to the Steelers’ offense. Rather, the wideout provided a surprising reversal: selecting the San Francisco 49ers over reunification with his former quarterback. To Steelers supporters, it was less about business and more an act of betrayal, causing Rodgers to question why his old running mate wouldn’t join him for another high-profile season.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs for a first down on a reception against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) and inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The bite of that choice stings further when you consider Pittsburgh’s circumstances. Aside from George Pickens, the Steelers’ receiver corps is still thin and untested, with preseason play doing little to settle those worries. General manager Omar Khan has already dipped his toes in the pool. He even asked about Jakobi Meyers in Las Vegas, only to be refused. Rodgers looked to a reliable veteran to facilitate the chain-moving, and MVS was the ideal fit.

The pressure is now squarely on the front office. Rodgers under center and expectations through the roof. Pittsburgh cannot afford to head into Week 1 without a reliable receiver corps. The optics of an old teammate spurning Rodgers only increase the stakes. The Steelers need to get help, via trade, ultimate roster cuts, or one of these late signings. For Rodgers, now it’s clear that the NFL doesn’t always return loyalty.