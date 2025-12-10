Ben Roethlisberger’s Definitive Statement on Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement After Steelers QB Dominates Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger is not ready to believe Aaron Rodgers is truly headed for retirement after the veteran quarterback delivered his strongest performance of the season in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the former Pittsburgh star opened up on the scenario where Rodgers could delay retirement.

“If they get to the Super Bowl, he’ll come back. If he thinks he’s they’re that close. But listen, we’re jumping so far ahead. Not even to the playoffs yet,” he said.

Rodgers was the driving force behind Pittsburgh regaining the AFC North lead, throwing for a season-high 284 yards with a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. According to the performance report, he earned his highest weekly Pro Football Focus grade of the season.

After a month without a successful deep completion, Rodgers connected on three attempts for 121 yards and used that momentum to dominate the intermediate game.