Ben Skowronek Addresses Negative Publicity Against Aaron Rodgers as Steelers QB’s Christmas Gifts Draw Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Rodgers sheds Jets’ controversy, earns Steelers’ locker room respect

Gifts $280K Can-Am vehicles to offensive line, boosting morale

Week 17 win could secure first playoff berth since 2023

When Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers, many people were nervous, but Ben Skowronek believes that the truth has been vastly differen. Rodgers came with a controversial reputation with the New York Jets, where he often made headlines for the wrong reasons. Critics worried he might ruin the positive team culture built by head coach Mike Tomlin over many years, but Skowronek’s latest account portrays a simple player.

“I didn’t really understand. I saw all the negative headlines about him,” the wide receiver revealed on Friday on the Schultz Report. “But the first time I met him, I was like, he’s down-to-earth. He’s asking about my family, he’s asking about my wife. I’ve never experienced that. He’s a borderline A-list celebrity.”

As the season nears its end, the Steelers’ fears seem to have disappeared. The Rodgers from the Jets, marked by mixed commitment issues, including reports that he skipped mandatory minicamp practices, hasn’t been observed. The quarterback has proven to be a great teammate and a leader in the locker room. Outside of Skowronek, Rodgers has quietly won over his Steelers teammates. From praising young players’ growth to surprising the offensive line with thoughtful gifts, the veteran QB has shown he’s a respected presence in the locker room.

Before the signing had gone through, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon had strongly criticized the prospect of Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers, warning the organization that signing the former MVP would be a major mistake. He argued that the team would likely face the same chaotic “circus” that defined Rodgers’ two-year tenure with the New York Jets.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Sep 21, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrianxFluhartyx 20250921_sns_fb7_00053_2

But either way, the team decided on bringing in Rodgers as their QB. Rodgers seems so much happier in Pittsburgh. Rodger has been sharing a healthy and steady relationship with the team’s coach, Mike Tomlin. His Steelers chapter has mostly been defined by on‑field professionalism and integration, with teammates publicly praising his contribution and Rodgers focusing on team performance rather than headlines.

While a few analysts still stir debate, the tone around him in Pittsburgh feels far less disruptive than it did in New York. If all goes to plan, Aaron Rodgers could be chasing another playoff run with the Steelers, nearly three years after his last postseason appearance in January 2023 with the Packers.

Before the Steelers hit the field for Week 17, Rodgers has been stealing headlines for all the right reasons. His eyebrow-raising Christmas gifts sparked smiles and boosted his stock in the locker room, turning skeptics into believers.

Aaron Rodgers gifts Can-Am Maverick X3s worth about $280k

It is a merry Christmas indeed for the Steelers’ offensive line. Their 41-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, celebrated the holiday by surprising his teammates with high-powered Can-Am Maverick side-by-side off-road vehicles, a jaw-dropping $280K gesture. These rugged gifts, typically priced between $15,000 and $30,000 each, were delivered to the team’s practice facility as a grand gesture of appreciation from the future Hall of Famer.

The celebration went viral after Mosites Motorsports, the dealership that provided the vehicles, posted a TikTok showing Rodgers and his teammates testing out the new rides.

“This Christmas, Aaron Rodgers gave his offensive line the gift of horsepower,” the dealership wrote in its TikTok video. “Safe to say, it delivered. Merry Christmas from Mosites Motorsports.”

The players were seen driving the “horsepower” outside the practice facility, clearly enjoying the camaraderie and the holiday spirit. As the Steelers head into the final stretch of the season, the mood in the locker room appears to be at an all-time high.

The lavish gifts would appear as a reward for the line’s stellar performance during the team’s current push for the playoffs. While Rodgers has been sacked 25 times over the course of the 2025 season, the protection has tightened significantly when it matters most, allowing only seven sacks in the last five games.

The team is now set to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for their week 17 game. The franchise is on the brink of the AFC North crown, needing just a Ravens slip. A Sunday win or tie against the Browns seals their playoff spot.