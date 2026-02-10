Ex-Steelers Star Makes Bold Super Bowl Claim About Mike Tomlin After His Retirement Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin’s abrupt exit sparks debate over whether the ending was truly sudden

Trusted voices suggest the decision might have been planned

Questions over Mike Tomlin's next role in the NFL on the rise

Even a trip to the Super Bowl wouldn’t have kept Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, according to a former player who knew his mindset better than most. Former Steelers cornerback and current analyst Bryant McFadden has described the exit as tragic and abrupt. However, he also noted that those who truly know “Coach T” understand that he is incredibly methodical.

“I know a lot of people are thinking that the way they lost had something to play into his decision. I think if we had played in the Super Bowl, I think he would have walked away regardless,” McFaffen said, addressing Tomlin’s exit from the Steelers. “If you know Coach T, these are calculated, right? I feel like he’s very calculated in everything that he does. But for me, it almost felt like a death. It felt so tragic in the moment because it was so sudden. It almost felt like a death.”

The connection between Bryant McFadden and Mike Tomlin predates Tomlin’s 2007 arrival in Pittsburgh. Their history stretches back to the 2005 Senior Bowl, where Tomlin was coaching for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That early meeting blossomed into a deep mentor-mentee relationship during McFadden’s tenure with the Steelers.

Despite McFadden’s eventual departure from the roster, that bond remained so strong that he found the recent news of Tomlin’s retirement genuinely jarring. Earlier this year, McFadden even described the day Tomlin decided to leave the team as a “sad day.” However, looking back now, it’s clear that Tomlin’s decision to step away could have been a calculated move.

With the Steelers’ history of not firing coaches and Tomlin’s contract extension in 2024, no one expected an exit. Tomlin chose to walk away after yet another Wild Card-round loss. At the time, even team owner Art Rooney II admitted he was not prepared, as Tomlin had not informed anyone. That being said, there are some who may have known a while ago.

NFL insider Jay Glazer recently shared that Tomlin had actually confided in him and Ronde Barber about this plan two years ago, even asking them to keep his “hand hidden” so he could control the timing of the announcement.

“I think he’s done,” Glazer said. “He told me and Ronde Barber two years ago. He was like, ‘Hey this is my plan. You can’t say this. Don’t show my hand. I’m telling you, you’re my guy!’ Last year, I thought he was gonna hang it up. He decided one more. I thought he was gonna be done. But this year, kind of Week 8, I’m like, ‘Hey man, anybody that’s gonna change your mind? Nope.’ Okay, I said, ‘Can I report it the last week? Nope.'”

Tomlin’s 19-year tenure was defined by remarkable consistency, highlighted by the fact that he never had a losing season. Despite this regular-season success, his 8-12 postseason record and a streak of seven consecutive playoff losses didn’t go away. This lack of deep playoff runs led to increasing frustration among the fan base, with many calling for a change at the top.

Knowing that the pressure was mounting and having already achieved his personal goals, Tomlin likely saw this past season as the right time to transition out before he was ever forced out. Now with Tomlin truly out, most fans can’t help but wonder about a return timeline.

Is Mike Tomlin expected to return to coaching in the NFL?

Even though the Steelers still hold Mike Tomlin’s rights through 2026 and have the option to extend that through 2027, Tomlin decided to step away. This would make it difficult for him to coach anywhere else, at least until 2027. That being said, Tomlin already seems to know whether he wants to return to coaching.

In his last meeting with the team owner Art Rooney II, Tomlin made it clear that he isn’t planning on returning to the sidelines for any team anytime soon.

“Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future,” Rooney said last month. “I think he wants to spend time with his family and do some of the kinds of things he hasn’t been able to do for the last many, many years. If something like that comes up, we’ll deal with it when it comes up. But right now that doesn’t seem to be on his radar.”

After spending decades in the high-pressure world of the NFL, Tomlin wants to focus on his family and enjoy the hobbies he had to put on hold for years. That being said, his infamous “Tomlinisms” have also made many wonder if he could transition to a role in broadcasting.

For Tomlin’s next chapter, he probably won’t be leaving the public eye entirely. Instead of calling plays on the field, fans think that he is expected to move into the broadcast booth or a studio. Fans can likely look forward to seeing him use his quick remarks and expertise as a member of the sports media.