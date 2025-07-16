brand-logo
Cam Heyward Takes Strong TJ Watt Trade Stance With Clear Message for Steelers Amid Contract Hold In

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 16, 2025 | 3:11 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Each summer, contract drama brews in the NFL, but the Steelers seem to attract it. This spring, their biggest flashpoint is clearly TJ Watt’s pending contract extension. With his cap hit looming, reports cite Pittsburgh’s front office and Watt’s camp at odds, not over salary, but the length of the deal. As Adam Schefter explained, “I think the biggest issue right now is the length of years in the contract. Again, Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt, they want more years, the team wants to give fewer years.”

Schefter pointed out that players like Watt and Hendrickson are now in their 30s, and for them, it’s about securing as much guaranteed money as possible over a longer term. That tug-of-war—veteran stability versus team risk—is behind the current contract impasse. It’s also why trade rumors swirl around Watt. ESPN and other outlets confirm Pittsburgh is gauging the market and testing interest, even as they insist they won’t trade TJ. But you could sense the frustration not just in TJ’s camp but in the Steelers’ locker room as well.

On Wednesday, Cam Heyward stopped by the Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed the drama surrounding TJ’s contract and trade rumors. Heyward made it clear that if TJ Watt’s trade ever comes up, then, “I’m going up to Omar (Khan), and I’m telling them that’s not happening,” he said, laughing. “If there’s even a tray that gets up there, I just, I don’t think it helps our team to trade a guy like that.”

Even though Heyward doesn’t have the power, the writing is on the wall: TJ’s teammates want him to stay in Pittsburgh.

Are the Steelers risking locker room morale by entertaining trade talks for TJ Watt?

