Cam Heyward’s Statement on Calls for Mike Tomlin’s Firing After Ben Roethlisberger’s Clean House Demand

In a locker room feeling the heat from its own legends, it fell to a defensive stalwart like Cam Heyward to draw the line between outside noise and internal focus. As the calls for Mike Tomlin’s employment grow louder, fueled by Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger, the defensive veteran stepped up to shield the locker room from the outside storm.

“I don’t worry about anybody who’s not in the locker room,” Heyward stated simply. “It’s not a diss at them. I think we just got to worry about the guys in here and focus on the job at hand. There’s a lot of football to be played. Not running from that, our job. We got to answer for it and keep it moving.”

That measured response mattered, in large part because the outrage has come from high-profile corners. Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and ex-linebacker James Harrison have publicly proposed sweeping changes, a sentiment picked up by frustrated fans chanting “Fire Tomlin” at Acrisure Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN.

“It’s been talked around here a lot. Maybe it is time to clean the house,” said Roethlisberger, after the Steelers’ brutal 26–7 loss to the Bills. “Maybe it is, and I like coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what is best.”

While James Harrison blasted Tomlin on his podcast a few days ago, calling for a change in Pittsburgh’s coaching staff.

“Something has to be done. I know the Steelers historically don’t move on from coaches, but I think it’s time that history be made.”

During their week 13 loss, the Steelers’ defense failed to put any pressure on Josh Allen, producing zero sacks. This resulted in Allen finishing with 123 yards and a touchdown.

The message from Heyward was clear. He acknowledged the disappointment but encouraged accountability among the players. His comments aren’t dismissive of the criticism; rather, they framed it as a distraction the team must avoid.

For a veteran leader who has deep ties with the franchise, the message prioritized players working on themselves, correcting breakdowns, and sharpening fundamentals, over reacting to social media and former players’ hot takes.

The timing complicates things. The Steelers are at a precarious point in the season: enough talent and positioning to still influence the AFC North race, yet a string of recent defeats that has frayed patience. Heyward’s appeal for internal unity functions as both instruction and shield, asking teammates to compartmentalize outside talk and concentrate on recovery and preparation.

If the room follows that directive, Pittsburgh’s veteran core could steady a ship that’s visibly listing. But the fact does remain that ownership will be put under pressure to act if the losses persist. Heyward’s measured stance buys time and sends a signal that the locker room will put in the necessary work first, and only then allow management to evaluate Tomlin’s long-term fit.

Mike Tomlin’s future with the Steelers

Owner Art Rooney II gave Tomlin a public vote of confidence with a three-year extension in June 2024, stating the organization wanted the HC to get the Steelers back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing their tradition of success.

That vote of confidence framed offseason planning and upped expectations, but results on the field have not matched aspirations so far in this campaign. The fury of fans is rooted in more than emotion; it reflects a tangible slide: After a promising 4-1 start, Pittsburgh has lost five of seven, and the recent inability of its defense to pressure opposing quarterbacks has been glaring.

So, the calls for a change, including those from franchise icons, aren’t entirely outlandish. With that as the backdrop, firing a long-tenured coach midseason would be a seismic move for a franchise steeped in valuing continuity, especially with Tomlin’s contract running through 2027.

Ownership often tolerates some short-term turbulence when a coach has Tomlin’s resume: a Super Bowl title, consistent playoff appearances, and deep institutional ties.

For now, Heyward’s call to focus inside the locker room is the clearest public posture: one of repair, not surrender. Ultimately, it’ll be results that will determine whether Tomlin’s future is decided this year or next, based on the trajectory the organization sees as the season concludes.