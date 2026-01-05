Mike Tomlin Linked to $2.3B Broadcasting Giant Despite Leading Steelers to Playoffs

Essentials Inside The Story Tomlin’s future with Steelers sparks rumors of a media move

Steelers finish 10-7, secure home playoff game, playoff hopes alive

Tomlin praised for charisma and “Tomlin-isms” that stand out in NFL

As the Steelers have reached the playoffs, the “fire Tomlin” chants seem to have grown quieter, and yet, Tomlin has been linked to a move away. The team finished with a 10-7 record and is now preparing for a home playoff game. Despite this success, the football world is focused on a major question: Is this the final run for Mike Tomlin? After 19 years at the helm, rumors are intensifying that the legendary coach might choose to step down and transition into a career in sports media.

“Mike Tomlin would be Must-See TV if he leaves Steelers for media, says @LeslieAnneWade,” Noted senior media reporter Michael McCarthy on X. “He sure has the DNA and real-world knowledge. He is charismatic, engaged, and personable. His delivery is unique, clear, and recognizable—and his style is his own.”

Mike Tomlin has previously been at the top of the wish list for major television networks. His charismatic personality and articulate “Tomlin-isms” make him a natural fit for the broadcast booth. Unsurprisingly, CBS Sports, the $2.3B broadcasting giant, has been frequently mentioned as the most logical destination for Tomlin.

Surely enough, the network already has a successful history of hiring former Steelers, most notably Bill Cowher, who joined CBS in 2007 after his own coaching career in Pittsburgh. Additionally, former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden has been a steady presence as an analyst for CBS Sports HQ for several years.

Insiders suggest that several industry giants, such as FOX Sports, would also be willing to offer him a massive salary to share his real-world football knowledge with a national audience. Some analysts believe he could earn millions a year as a studio analyst, with even higher potential if he joins a primary game-day broadcast team.

While some reports suggest Tomlin might fulfill the remaining year of his contract in Pittsburgh, the much chatter for a move to TV cannot be ignored. If he does decide to leave the sidelines, it would mark the end of one of the most stable and successful eras in NFL coaching history. For now, Steelers fans are left to enjoy the playoff run, hoping for a first playoff win in about a decade, while wondering if they are watching Tomlin’s final games.

Mike Tomlin reflects on T.J. Watt’s impact on a crucial game

After weeks on the shelf and plenty of uncertainty, T.J. Watt’s Week 18 return was one of the most anticipated storylines of the season. The perennial All‑Pro was forced out after a dry‑needling treatment went wrong, leaving him with a partially collapsed lung that required surgery and kept him out for three games.

After the game, Tomlin reflected on the kind of nature that players like Lamar Jackson and Watt have.

“This series has been defined by great players,” Tomlin told the reporters. “Earlier this week, I was talking about T.J. and Lamar. I didn’t question whether either guy was going to show up. Because that’s just the nature of this thing.”

Watt’s interception at the Baltimore 34 flipped the script for Pittsburgh. The turnover gave the Steelers a prime field position, and Aaron Rodgers methodically moved the chains with Jaylen Warren carrying the load. By the time Chris Boswell trotted out, the Steelers were already knocking on the door—and his 25-yard field goal put them ahead, turning Watt’s play into the spark that shifted momentum.

In fact, Mike Tomlin’s confidence in Lamar Jackson was also spot on. The shot-caller threw for 238 yards, including a 64-yard bomb, and connected on three touchdown passes. Ultimately, though, it was a missed field goal that gave the Steelers a place in the next game against the higher-seeded Texans.

Thanks to their lower seeding, the Steelers will host the Texans at Acrisure Stadium, giving Pittsburgh a crucial home‑field edge. It’s an opportunity to finally break through in the playoffs, aiming for a first postseason win since 2017. The energy from the home crowd, combined with a rejuvenated defense led by Heyward and Watt, sets the stage for a high‑stakes Wild Card showdown under the Primetime lights.