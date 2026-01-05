brand-logo
DK Metcalf Finally Addresses Detroit Lions Fan Incident as Steelers WR Returns From Suspension

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 5, 2026 | 2:48 PM EST

With the playoffs on the line, the Steelers were hit with a huge suspension as DK Metcalf got in an altercation with a fan, and it has been silence from him since them. Now, they are welcoming back one of their biggest stars just in time for the playoffs. Wide receiver Metcalf has officially been reinstated following a two-game suspension, and he’s chosen to address the incident through his silence on the matter. 

“I can’t walk ya’ll through nothing that happened,” Metcalf said. “I can’t say nothing about what happened.”

While he was away, the Steelers managed to clinch the AFC North title with a dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens. Metcalf returned to the team’s facility shortly after that victory to begin preparing for the postseason. Despite the return to his teammates, he has remained quiet about the specifics of the confrontation in Detroit with the fan called Ryan Kennedy. When asked by reporters to explain what happened between him and the fan, Metcalf declined to give any details. He said.

The league suspended Metcalf after an incident during a Week 16 victory over the Detroit Lions, where he was involved in an altercation with a fan. He is now set to join the team for their upcoming wild-card matchup against the Houston Texans, providing a much-needed boost to the offense.

