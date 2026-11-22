DK Metcalf’s disciplinary issues have never worked in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ favor, even though the veteran wide receiver has spent only two seasons in Pittsburgh. Now, in the 2026 season, with Metcalf already struggling and the Steelers coming off a disappointing 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the receiver has once again found himself under scrutiny during the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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During the third quarter, Metcalf was flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties following a confrontation with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. And when the two got into another altercation, three-time National Sportscaster of the Year Kevin Harlan took a dig at the Steelers receiver.

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“He’s done nothing statistically yet continues to get in these brawls,” said Harlan during the live broadcast.

The first confrontation occurred early in the third quarter with over 12 minutes remaining, while the Eagles led 13-6. Metcalf and DeJean exchanged words and then shoved one another following a play. Metcalf was assessed his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

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According to CBS, Metcalf appeared frustrated with Philadelphia’s physical coverage downfield, as the Eagles’ secondary had blanketed him on an incomplete pass moments before his altercation with DeJean.

However, things escalated later in the third quarter when the two players got into it again. With less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Eagles leading 16-6, DK Metcalf appeared to poke DeJean in the eye/face, which triggered another confrontation between the two. Metcalf was flagged for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, automatically resulting in his ejection.

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NBC Philly’s John Clark shared an image of DeJean on the sideline pointing two fingers toward his eyes.

“It looks like Cooper DeJean is telling his Eagles teammates that DK Metcalf put his fingers through his face mask and was going for his eyes. DK was ejected,” Clark shared.

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Metcalf’s ejection from the matchup came at a time when the receiver was already having a disappointing performance against the Eagles. By the time he left the field, Metcalf had caught just one pass on four targets for 2 yards.

This isn’t the first time Metcalf has faced disciplinary consequences for an altercation since joining Pittsburgh.

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In December 2025, the NFL suspended Metcalf for two games without pay after he initiated a physical confrontation with a Detroit Lions fan during a game. The league said his actions violated its policy prohibiting players from confronting fans or engaging in unnecessary physical contact that could create safety concerns.

While he returned for the Wild Card Round matchup against the Houston Texans, he failed to make much of an impact as the Texans defeated the Steelers and sent them home from the playoffs. This season, the league has already fined DK Metcalf $11,941 for taunting after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Steelers in Week 4.

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With another ejection now added to his disciplinary record, Metcalf’s frustration is beginning to overshadow his contributions on the field. Having managed just two receiving yards before being sent off against Philadelphia, the Steelers will have further questions about what they are getting from their highest-profile wide receiver, particularly with his costly disciplinary history continuing into another season.