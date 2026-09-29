Steelers Hit With Major Injury Blow Days Before Week 4 Showdown Against Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers have certainly recorded the second win of the 2026 season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 this past Sunday, but the matchup has left the franchise with several concerning questions, especially in the secondary.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cornerback Brandin Echols had already suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter, while starting CB Jalen Ramsey was spotted with a sling on his right arm after the matchup. Now, with the Steelers all set to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night on the road, the team has placed both Ramsey and Echols on the injured list.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, both Ramsey and Echols are uncertain to suit up against the Browns.

The development gained momentum just a couple of days after Pittsburgh’s thrilling win over its division rivals. Echols suffered the injury on a fourth-quarter Bengals punt return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati returner Ke’Shawn Williams muffed the punt, and Echols, serving as one of Pittsburgh’s gunners on punt coverage, raced down the field and collided with Williams while trying to make the play.

Subsequently, Echols remained on the ground after the collision before eventually leaving the field. Further reports confirmed that he was evaluated for a potential concussion in the blue tent. On Monday, reports confirmed that Echols had entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramsey, on the other hand, managed to play 100% of defensive snaps against the Bengals. The 31-year-old is dealing with a wrist injury that surfaced after Pittsburgh’s Week 3 win.

The first public indication came Monday, September 28, when Ramsey was seen at the Steelers’ facility wearing a sling on his right arm. WPXI reporter Jenna Harner reported seeing him with the sling as Pittsburgh began its preparation for Thursday night’s game against Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Ramsey’s situation and confirmed the CB’s wrist injury.

“Jalen has a wrist injury,” said McCarthy. “We’ll obviously get you the report today after practice and so forth. It’s too early to tell, but just based off his history, I think he’ll do everything he possibly can to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the injuries carry significant complications for the Steelers in the secondary. Joey Porter Jr. has been sidelined, whereas DeShon Elliott is currently on the injured reserve for one more week due to a hamstring injury, and Jamel Dean is currently dealing with an ankle issue.

With both Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols now uncertain to play against the Browns, Pittsburgh may be forced to move either Asante Samuel Jr. or Daylen Everette into the slot for the Week 4 matchup.