HOFer Rod Woodson Slams Steelers for Passing on Jaxson Dart After Calling Out Aaron Rodgers’ Attention-Seeking

Essentials Inside The Story Passing on Jaxson Dart let a surprising rival secure their star quarterback.

Rod Woodson slammed the Steelers for filling a different positional need over Dart.

Aaron Rodgers' attention-seeking hesitation triggers a critical upcoming deadline for the team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a major question at quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide if he will play in 2026. After helping the team win the AFC North in 2025, the future Hall of Famer has not committed to returning, leaving the organization in a difficult spot since they currently lack a clear long-term starter. Many believe this uncertainty could have been avoided if the Steelers had drafted a young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, last year to learn behind Rodgers.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson recently highlighted this missed opportunity on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday, suggesting that the team should have selected Jaxson Dart to secure their future.

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“They should have took Jaxson Dart. He fell to him. It was the best opportunity for them to take a quarterback who has that swag that kind of fit into that Steeler mold and that Steeler culture and have that standard, and they took the defensive end—or defensive tackle, excuse me. Um, and they didn’t. So now, and now what are they looking for? They’re looking for the quarterback of the future still.”

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Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

The decision to pass on a quarterback has had a significant ripple effect across the league. While the Steelers chose a defensive tackle and the Green Bay Packers also passed on him, the New York Giants eventually traded up to select Dart at No. 25 overall.

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Even though the New York Giants finished a tough season with only four wins and 13 losses, they found a real star in Jaxson Dart. After trading up to draft him, the team hoped he would be good, but he ended up changing their entire offense for the better. In only 12 games, the young quarterback showed he can beat teams with both his passing and his running. He finished the year with 15 touchdowns and over 2,200 yards, proving he is exactly what the team needs to build a winning future.

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After missing out on a promising young quarterback like Jaxson Dart, the Steelers find themselves in a tough spot, waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do. However, Rodgers hasn’t shown much excitement about returning to the game. Because of this, Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk suggests that the team should stop waiting and look in a different direction this offseason, especially since Rodgers will be turning 43 this December.

The Steelers have younger and potentially better paths to take. They could try to sign a young and dynamic player who could actually make a difference. Not saying Rodgers didn’t play well last season. His performance on the field was spectacular, but that doesn’t guarantee that he will be able to show the same level of enthusiasm this season.

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Rather than the team waiting on Rodgers, it should be Rodgers who makes a firm stance to the team on where his heart and preference lie.

Aaron Rodgers’ attention-seeking behaviour gets called out

It isn’t that Aaron Rodgers hasn’t chosen for the 2026 season; it’s that he’s taking his time, as usual. According to Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, the quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have already discussed the details, but Rodgers is notorious for dragging out his announcements, whether he’s in Pittsburgh, New York, or Green Bay.

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While he is “ancient” by football standards, Rodgers seems to enjoy the mystery of whether he will play or retire. In reality, he might just want to feel like the team truly needs him. But Woodson doesn’t seem to be a fan of the waiting game.

“If he’s going to play, say he’s going to play, he’s going to come back. He shouldn’t—and the team shouldn’t—wait for Aaron Rodgers. They need to move forward.” Woodson said in the same conversation before the topic of Dart surfaced.

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To the team’s credit, the Steelers have shown Rodgers exactly how much they want him by staying quiet during NFL free agency. General Manager Omar Khan could have signed several other quarterbacks to replace Rodgers, who is currently a free agent. Instead, the team is choosing to wait. However, a new deadline has emerged. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“My understanding was that Aaron Rodgers had planned to inform these Steelers of his decision at some point before the draft, with plenty of time. I would say likely end of this month.”

The delay on Rodgers’ part puts the Steelers in a tough spot right now. Every day Aaron Rodgers waits to make a decision, the team loses ground. If he calls it quits, they need to jump into the market immediately to find a new leader before all the good options are signed by other teams. Which is why the team must come to a decision soon.