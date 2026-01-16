“I Don’t Want to Play For Anyone Other Than Mike Tomlin”: When TJ Watt Made Intentions Clear on Steelers Exit

Essentials Inside The Story TJ Watt has long shown strong loyalty to former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

His famous quote, “I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T,” came during contract discussions in 2024.

Watt credits Tomlin with playing a key role in his development.

When Mike Tomlin stepped down from his head coaching role, TJ Watt, who has carried Pittsburgh’s defense for years, broke down emotionally. He kept saying ‘no’ while tears ran down his face, along with the rest of the team. The All-Pro edge rusher had already made it clear two years ago that he wanted to play for the same head coach for the rest of his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to play for Mike T,” Watt said in January 2024, via video from Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “It was huge in my contract talks that I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T. You guys understand and see in the way I talk about how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, and as a leader. That’s my endorsement for him.”

For Watt, Tomlin has been more like a mentor who helped him transform from a late first-round draft pick in 2017 into one of the most feared defenders in NFL history. In the same year, when asked about TJ Watt’s first-round rookie progress in training camp, Tomlin had said, “Boy, he appears to be a one-rep learner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘one-rep learner’ has played 9 seasons for the Steelers, recording 354 solo tackles, 163 assists, 115.0 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries, and 9 interceptions. In Mike Tomlin’s view, the word that best describes TJ Watt is relentless.

“No question he is relentless,” Mike Tomlin said in October 2024. “He’s not hungry. Hunger can be satisfied. He’s driven. You feel it in everything that he does.”

Imago December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ WATT 90 waves to fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20241208_zsp_g257_005 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

It’s not surprising that TJ Watt was ‘welling with tears’ during Mike Tomlin’s speech on Tuesday.

It’s fair to say that Mike Tomlin has been a symbol of consistency and honesty throughout his 19 years as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach. His steady approach earned the trust of all the players he coached and fit perfectly with the values of the organization.

That era of stability is now ending. Mike Tomlin is stepping down from his role with two years still left on his contract.

The 53-year-old’s announcement came one day after the Steelers suffered a 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round, a defeat that extended the team’s playoff win drought to nine seasons. Whoever replaces Tomlin is going to have a big void to fill.

Mike Tomlin’s Emotional Farewell to the Steelers

Mike Tomlin has officially stepped down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking the end of an era that few fans were ready to see conclude. According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the final team meeting was a heavy, emotional affair where Tomlin spoke candidly about the harsh realities of the NFL.

“In the business of the NFL, there are consequences for not doing your job.” Mike Tomlin said. “As a professional in this business, you have to live with those consequences. Some of us will be here next year; some of us won’t. Guys, I want you to hear this from me first… I just met with Art Rooney and Omar [Khan]. I think it’s best for the organization for me to step down.”

As the meeting broke, Tomlin stood at the exit to share a personal moment with every player, a gesture that highlighted the deep bond he shared with his players. The most heart-wrenching moment occurred when quarterback Aaron Rodgers reached the door. Reports indicate that Rodgers was visibly distraught and sobbing, repeatedly telling Tomlin, “I’m sorry.”

Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh was intended to be the “all-in” move that would finally secure a playoff victory for the first time in nearly a decade. Despite winning the division, the season ended abruptly with a loss to the Texans—a defeat that ultimately served as the final chapter of Tomlin’s legendary tenure.

This emotional exit likely signals a huge change. Talks have already been on that the 2025 season would be Rodgers final season. But now, without Tomlin, it just puts a stamp, as a new coach might want to change the roster with new, energetic players.