“I Might Die”: Steelers Legend James Harrison Reveals Why $50M Offer Won’t Lure Him Out of Retirement at 48

James Harrison is nearing his 50s. He’s built a career littered with enough awards as proof of his physicality. However, even though he still looks fit as ever, Harrison doesn’t want to come back to the gridiron.

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“Listen, y’all don’t understand the concept,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “I think about a year ago I lost the desire. You can pay me as much as you want. 50 million dollars. I’m not putting my body out there. Because I honestly truly believe I might die.

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“Destroy my whole life in the process of trying to go out there. Thinking about actually having to cut when he makes a cut, and react to him, I don’t even feel like my ligaments are gonna hold up to that right now. That’s what I’m saying.”

In his heyday, Harrison was known for his aggressive playing style and high-speed collisions. His reputation as one of the NFL’s most feared and physical players grew after helmet-first hits on Joshua Cribbs and Mohamed Massaquoi. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon claimed Harrison broke his foot.

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According to ESPN, Harrison has always been a terrifying player, right since his high school days. He’s usually someone who is otherwise a “teddy bear,” as described by Gary Hutt, Harrison’s high school coach. But on the field, Harrison was nothing short of a threat. He retired in 2018, after 15 years playing in the NFL.

Earlier, too, he had expressed feeling content being away from the gridiron.

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“I miss nothing about the NFL dude,” he said on the Up & Adams Show last year. “Only thing I miss is just hanging out with the fellas.”

Because of his playing style, Harrison has been exposed to injuries throughout his career. During his second stint with the Steelers in 2006, he suffered a grade 3 pedal ankle sprain in January, sidelining him for two games. Then in 2011, Harrison was out for four games after a head orbital fracture. He again suffered a head cranial concussion in December 2013. Aware of the toll injuries can take, Harrison cannot afford to repeat that experience simply for a larger contract.

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Moreover, he has found his calling away from playing full-time in the league. He now dedicates himself to working out in the gym to be fit in his late 40s. Harrison also makes appearances as a football analyst and guest across Fox Sports (FS1) programming.

For now, Harrison is happy attending team practices as a visitor. But had he been confident about his health at age 48, the Steelers might have had to draft a steep contract.