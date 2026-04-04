“I Was Wanted”: Cam Heyward’s Brother Reveals Truth Behind Leaving Steelers for Raiders

It’s not every day you get to suit up next to your own brother in the NFL, but Connor Heyward actually made it happen. Since the Steelers drafted him back in 2022, he’s spent the last four seasons sharing a locker room with his older brother, Cam. Having a veteran leader like Cam right there to show him the ropes has been a pretty incredible setup for his career.

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However, Connor recently made a tough choice. He decided to leave the only team he’s ever known and his brother to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. On his brother’s podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Connor explained the actual reason for his move, which was to find a bigger role on the field.

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“I talked to coach (Klint) Kubiak and (John) Spytek, the GM, and the plans they had for my offensive usage outside of special teams,” Connor said. “I know special teams is what I’m gonna do, and that’s a part of this fullback responsibility role, but I was just excited to feel like I was wanted.”

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In Pittsburgh, Connor was a reliable player. He never missed a single game out of the 68 games he was eligible for. While he might not always grab the headlines, he did the grunt work as a solid blocker and still found ways to produce. During his stint, he recorded 44 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another two scores on the ground. Last season was a tough one for Connor Heyward. He saw his playing time sink, mostly because the Steelers’ tight end room was just too crowded.

With Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith eating up the bulk of the snaps, and Darnell Washington turning into a favorite target for Aaron Rodgers, Heyward basically got buried on the depth chart. This limited his opportunities to only 3 receptions for 21 yards and 1 touchdown. Reflecting on the opportunity in Las Vegas, Heyward shared his current feelings.

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“Not saying I wasn’t wanted here (Steelers), but it’s like being recruited again and hearing the things you can do and some of the things you haven’t done in a while, but knowing that you can do still.”

The Raiders plan to use him as a true fullback, a role the Steelers didn’t focus on.

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Connor is used to this kind of versatile play; back at Michigan State, he played H-back, and in Pittsburgh, he was even the guy taking the snap for their version of the tush push (known locally as the ‘Pittsburgh Plunge’). Whether he was out there blocking for Jaylen Warren or grinding on special teams, his teammates always respected the hustle he brought to every play.

“He is a true football player,” said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. “It’s unfortunate to see he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves outside the building, but everyone in the building knows what he can do.”

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Even though he did the ‘dirty work’ that doesn’t always show up on TV highlights, his coaches and teammates noticed his effort.

Freiermuth added, “The more we put on his plate, the more he executes. It’s awesome.”

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Reports say the Steelers tried to get Connor back, but he decided to go to Las Vegas instead. With his brother’s support, he wants to prove he can be even more successful with the Raiders.

Cam Heyward supports Connor’s move to the Raiders

While the Steelers made sure to keep Cam Heyward around with a big new extension, the team decided to let Connor Heyward test the waters in free agency. Surely enough, he didn’t stay on the market long. He’s headed to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed a two-year deal worth $5.5 million, with $5 million of that guaranteed. Connor believes that the Raiders see real value in him.

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The news sparked a heartfelt and somewhat surprising reaction from Cam Heyward. He took to Instagram to celebrate his brother, but he didn’t hold back on how he felt about Connor’s time in Pittsburgh.

“So proud of this dude Connor Heyward. You have worked your a– of” Cam wrote. “So excited for this next chapter in YOUR story. You were never appreciated enough for the player you are. Can’t wait to watch you capitalize on a great situation. I’ve enjoyed this very cool chapter, where I got to say I played with my brother! I love you, I’m proud of you. And now you go and make YOUR LEGACY!”

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He suggested that the versatile player didn’t quite get the respect he deserved while wearing black and gold.

As a hybrid fullback and tight end, he was a vital piece of the Steelers’ blocking scheme. While he admitted that walking away from Pittsburgh and his brother was tough, the opportunity in Las Vegas was too good to pass up.

“It was so hard,” Connor said about the move. “I’m super grateful for my time in Pittsburgh, and obviously, playing with Cam, you don’t usually get to play with your siblings, let alone at a professional level. I didn’t take it for granted … When somebody shows you how much you could mean to an organization, like Coach (Klint Kubiak) told me, I just couldn’t turn it down.”

Even though the Raiders already have stars like Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, Connor is ready to earn his spot. There are rumors that Mayer might get traded, but for now, Connor will likely get on the field by focusing on the tough stuff, like being a great blocker.

Whether he’s lining up as a traditional tight end or playing fullback to clear holes for the runners, he’s focused on proving he belongs.

He wants to show the world that his brother was right about his talent and build a legacy for himself outside of Pittsburgh.