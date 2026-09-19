Steelers Legend Warns Joey Porter Jr of Worst Case Scenario Amid Frustrating Contract Dispute

Joey Porter Jr.’s contract standoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers has now reached the point where his future in the Steel City is genuinely in question. With the two sides unable to agree on an extension, the former second-round pick is now amid trade rumors with the 2026 season underway.

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Yet, even if Porter wants a fresh start, Pittsburgh holds much of the leverage. The Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers. At the same time, they are not expected to move him for anything less than significant compensation. That reality has prompted Steelers legend James Harrison to lay out a troubling scenario for Porter if the team refuses to give him what he wants.

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“You look at this worst-case scenario of everything that could go wrong or everything that could go against you,” said Harrison about Porter. “The things that can go against you are too great of the things that can actually work for you because you’re hoping that they say, ‘You know what, we’re going to go ahead and we’re going to trade you. We’re going to be reasonable. We’re going to do the thing that would help you more than it would help us.'”

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie-year deal and will play at a modest $3.9 million salary in the 2026 season. The cornerback was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp and has subsequently missed the Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s uncertain to play against the New England Patriots in Week 2 as well.

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Now, the trade deadline is less than two months away, and considering the Steelers don’t do contract extensions during the season, it’s safe to say that Pittsburgh is interested in trading Porter Jr. When? That remains the bigger question. Per reports, the Steelers would potentially ask for a first-round pick in exchange for Joey Porter.

At the same time, however, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that no team has currently shown any interest in the CB.

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“The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter,” Schefter and Rapoport reported. “But there has not been notable interest at Pittsburgh’s asking price of a premium draft pick — possibly in the first round — and no serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers’ willingness to deal him.”

This offseason, the cornerback market has been hot, with Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez resetting the CB market with over $30 million annual deals. Joey Porter certainly wants to be in that category. Whether that will be with the Steelers or another team remains to be seen.

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However, considering his back injury and the fact that the Steelers aren’t drawing any trade interest for Porter, Harrison now believes that the team could ultimately place Porter on injured reserve after the trade deadline, followed by using the franchise tag on him in the next offseason.

“If it’s me, I’m you. You want to go here, and we go do this. I’m hurt, back, hurt, whatever it may be,” Harrison added. “Okay, trade deadline comes. I don’t find what I need or want for you. Now, after the trade deadline comes, I’mma IR you. I’mma IR you. Now, as soon as the season is over, I’m going to franchise you. I got you for $4M, and then I got you for $23M. And if you want to be a real prick after that, that would be real prickish. He can be tagged again.”

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For now, however, Porter remains in Pittsburgh, with his future still hanging in the balance. Whether the Steelers eventually find a trade partner, work out an extension, or follow the path outlined by Harrison remains to be seen as the season unfolds.