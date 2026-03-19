Steelers Linked to $180 Million QB After Mike McCarthy Asked to Give Up on Aaron Rodgers

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy to stop waiting and move forward

Steelers legend Rod Woodson criticized Aaron Rodgers' silence

Woodson believes that the Steelers missed out on Jaxson Dart while waiting for Rodgers

The Steelers are basically in a holding pattern right now, and it’s getting a little tense. Everyone is waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do. Amidst the uncertainty, the front office is beginning to look at a “break-glass-in-case-of-emergency” plan. They can’t afford to get caught without a starter if Rodgers walks away or retires. Hence, they are looking for veteran backups, and for them, one name surfacing in coaching circles seems more promising than ever.

“The Steelers could go after Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo, but a reunion with Rodgers seems inevitable.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell provided a blunt assessment of the team’s current predicament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years in Atlanta, Kirk Cousins is officially hitting the open market. The Atlanta Falcons decided to move on from the veteran quarterback, cutting ties despite the massive $180 million investment they made to bring him in as their franchise leader.

Following his 2025 campaign, which didn’t exactly go as the team expected, Cousins recorded 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. However, for a team like the Steelers, Cousins offers a proven bridge while they search for a long-term solution under center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding more intrigue to the situation, another veteran option reportedly on the radar is Jimmy Garoppolo. The QB re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal and was a backup to franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though more emphasis is on Kirk, chances remain that Rodgers might make his return for another season.

Both Cousins and Garoppolo bring plenty of experience and could serve as the “win-now” veterans the team traditionally favors. Whether they choose to go on with one of these new faces or wait for the future Hall of Famer to commit for yet another season, the next few weeks will define the direction of the franchise for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Aaron Rodgers doing the same thing as Brett Favre in Green Bay?

HoFer and Steelers legend Rod Woodson recently voiced his frustration on The Rich Eisen Show, comparing Aaron Rodgers to Brett Favre. He pointed at a similar pattern in Green Bay quarterbacks.

“What is it with these ex-Green Bay Packer quarterbacks that they have to be talked about all the time?” Woodson said, “Because Brett Favre was that way for years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Steelers players, having played 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, also urged head coach Mike McCarthy to stop waiting for Rodgers.

“Is he going to play? Listen, I get kind of tired of it. Like, if he’s going to play, say he’s going to play. The team shouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers. They need to move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodson specifically pointed out that the Steelers may have missed their chance to draft a future star like Jaxson Dart because they were waiting on a veteran.

“Last year, Rich, they should have took Jackson Dart,” emphasizing that they lost a QB who was an exact fit for the team’s culture.

“He fell to him. It was the best opportunity for them to take a quarterback who has that swag that can kind of fit into that Steeler mold and that Steeler culture and have that standard. And they took the defensive end or defensive tackle, excuse me. And they didn’t. So now, what are they looking for? They’re looking for the quarterback of the future still.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 attempts to draw the defense offsides during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_097 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

But Aaron Rodgers’ current situation in Pittsburgh is starting to feel like a classic case of déjà vu. Many fans and analysts are drawing direct parallels between Rodgers’ holding pattern with the Steelers and the famous 2008 saga involving Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers.

Back in 2008, Brett Favre was coming off an incredible season, yet he chose to retire in March. However, he quickly had second thoughts. The Packers wanted to move forward with their first-round pick, Aaron Rodgers, and asked Favre for a firm decision early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Favre stayed silent for months, eventually asking for an unconditional release in the later months of July of that year.

When the Packers refused, they officially named Rodgers the starter. To try and end the drama, the team even offered Favre a $20 million marketing deal just to stay retired. Favre refused, showed up to training camp anyway, and was eventually traded to the New York Jets.

Now, Rodgers is in the grey area. After signing a one-year deal with the Steelers last season, many expected him to retire, especially after Mike Tomlin stepped down. However, Rodgers played well enough to keep the door open, leading the team to an AFC North title.

Despite the buzz, Rodgers has not committed to the 2026 season yet. Word is that Rodgers plans to inform the Steelers of his final decision by the end of this month, giving the team enough time to pivot before the Draft.