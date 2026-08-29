“Makes No Sense”: Steelers Legend Calls Out Pittsburgh for Disrespecting Joey Porter Jr

Whether it’s Mike Tomlin as the head coach or Mike McCarthy, the Pittsburgh Steelers historically don’t do contract extensions during the season. It’s been evident this season as well, as Joey Porter Jr. is seeking his next deal but hasn’t even received an offer from Pittsburgh reportedly. Coach McCarthy, meanwhile, has confirmed that contract negotiations with Porter Jr. are at an “impasse.”

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That led NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport to declare that, “The reason that they’re in an impasse, or whatever you would call it, is because it’s pretty clear when Joey Porter gets a new contract, he is going to be the highest-paid corner in the NFL. The Steelers, if they’re not willing to make him the highest-paid corner, probably haven’t offered for that reason, which is why we are here, basically where we are now.”

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However, Porter hasn’t declared that he wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the league. That led the Steelers legend James “Deebo” Harrison to come in Porter’s support and question why the Steelers would supposedly refuse to offer Porter an extension simply because they don’t want to make him the highest-paid corner.

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“He (Rapoport) didn’t say Joey Porter wants to be the highest-paid corner in the NFL,” said Harrison on his recent episode of the Deebo & Joe Podcast. “He didn’t say that. Nothing came from Joey Porter. This is all speculation coming from people who are saying he’s going to be (the highest-paid CB in the NFL)…That don’t even make sense to me.

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“That makes absolutely no sense to me. He’s a big name.…But if you’re telling me that I didn’t offer him anything because I don’t think that it’s going to be an offer. Dude, when I would negotiate with the Steelers, the first offer was so disrespectful. I didn’t want to negotiate with them, but that’s how they work.”

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie deal. In three seasons, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. In 47 appearances and 41 starts, Porter has recorded 165 combined tackles, 120 solo tackles, and 1 sack.

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So, it’s safe to say that he’d like to have his future secured before starting the 2026 season. At the same time, the cornerback market has been reset this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks signed Devon Witherspoon on a record four-year, $132 million extension that includes $101 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid corner in the league.

Behind him, Denzel Ward also agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. At the same time, the New England Patriots‘ owner, Robert Kraft, has also acknowledged agreeing on terms with Christian Gonzales on a record deal that will make him the highest-paid CB in the league.

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So, while Joey Porter hasn’t admitted that he wants to reset the CB market heading into the season, he certainly looks next in line to get a massive deal. When? That remains a big question. From Deebo’s own experience negotiating with Pittsburgh, however, he believes that the Steelers’ initial contract offers can be very low or “disrespectful.”

For now, though, the Steelers haven’t reportedly offered Porter a deal. The regular season is almost here, and Porter has yet to sign his new deal. Whether the Steelers would end their historic tradition and sign him during the season remains to be seen.