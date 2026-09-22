Mallory Edens Cleverly Claps Back at Ex Aaron Rodgers’ Scathing Comments About His Past Girlfriends

Aaron Rodgers’ recent claims that he was “emotionally unavailable” for nearly a decade have drawn a sharp, high-profile response from one of his notable exes, Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens.

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During an appearance on Not Just Football With Cam Heyward, the 42-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed he remained detached in subsequent relationships after meeting his now-wife, Brittani, in 2017:

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“I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I had met the person that changed my life,” Rodgers admitted, explaining that he poured everything into football while separated from her by an ocean.

That timeframe included relationships with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, actress Shailene Woodley, and Edens. In response, Edens took to Instagram while promoting her upcoming film Charlie Harper to deliver a clever counter-narrative:

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“My ex is currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017,” Edens wrote. “Unfortunately for him, I am also on a press tour, for a movie inspired by how down bad I was. Really exciting time for competing narratives!! ❤️. Charlie Harper hits theaters everywhere this Friday 🤞🏼.”

The sharp response highlights how Rodgers’ attempt to reframe his past romances has reignited public scrutiny over his previous breakups. Rodgers and Edens were first linked in early 2023 when a source confirmed to PEOPLE they were casually dating after being spotted courtside at Bucks games. By 2024, Rodgers had reconnected with Brittani, whom he eloped with in 2025.

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Rodgers also revisited his breakups with Patrick and Woodley in unusually blunt detail during the podcast appearance, claiming there was “zero intimacy” with Patrick and alleging Woodley gave him an ultimatum before their planned marriage.

However, Edens’ public retort makes it clear that his former partners aren’t letting his version of events go unchallenged. With her film debut arriving amid Rodgers’ media tour, the competing narratives surrounding the quarterback’s past relationships are officially back in the spotlight.