Mike McCarthy Receives Bad News as Aaron Rodgers’ Return to Steelers Faces Major Setback

With Mike McCarthy settling into Pittsburgh, one interview for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator role could have possibly reshaped the quarterback room. However, the path for an Aaron Rodgers extension has taken a hit. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that the target coach will remain with the New Orleans Saints.

“Sources: #Saints QBs coach Scott Tolzien plans to remain in New Orleans after interviewing for the #Steelers OC job. He was viewed as a top candidate for the job, but will remain with Kellen Moore to continue developing Tyler Shough,” NFL insider Schultz reported on his X account.

While some fans were hoping for the past ties that Tolzien had to help with Rodgers’ extension, that hope seems dimmer now.

Another potential hurdle in the Steelers’ search is the specific nature of the role under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The 62-year old has publicly stated that he intends to call the offensive plays himself in Pittsburgh, much as he has done for the majority of his coaching career.

This arrangement means any incoming coordinator would have to take a back seat in game-day play-calling, which can sometimes make the position less attractive to high-level candidates looking to prove their play-calling abilities.