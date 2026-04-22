Mike McCarthy Reveals “Benefits” of Not Having Aaron Rodgers Around as Steelers Keep Waiting

‘Most coaches would call an undecided future Hall of Fame quarterback a major problem. For the Steelers’ Mike McCarthy, it’s presenting an unexpected benefit. The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again waiting to see if veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for another year. As of early 2026, Aaron Rodgers is still weighing whether he wants to play in 2026, and the team is giving him all the time he needs to make that choice.

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However, new head coach Mike McCarthy is using this uncertainty to focus on the younger players. Since Rodgers isn’t at the facility, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are taking almost all the practice snaps. McCarthy explained on Tuesday that he isn’t worried about Rodgers being behind schedule because he believes the veteran is always prepared.

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“I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that’s his decision. But what I’ve learned through instituting an off-season program, there are benefits of periods where your veterans aren’t here. And we’re talking about the quarterback position.” McCarthy further added,

“So this is very beneficial time for Will and Mason right now. They split all the reps today in the last two days and that’s just great work. And when you see it improve from one day to the next, that’s what you’re looking for. So all those things factor, but I’m comfortable where we are, and we’re giving him the space to make his decision.”

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McCarthy is confident that Rodgers has the skills and experience to lead the Steelers immediately if he returns for another year. Well, his stats speak for themselves. Rodgers started in 16 games last year, in which he recorded 3,322 yards in passing. He recorded a total of 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. At the same time, McCarthy feels it is smart to keep the roster deep by having three active quarterbacks plus an extra backup on the practice squad.

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McCarthy noted that having the senior leaders away actually creates a great chance for the younger guys to grow, especially at the quarterback position. Coach McCarthy is particularly happy with the progress he’s seeing from Will Howard, a former college national champion, and the steady Mason Rudolph. He mentioned that the two have been splitting the workload perfectly over the last few days and are showing real improvement.

While it’s known that if Rodgers makes a return to the team, he will most likely be the starter if he decides to sign a new contract. But the time he is taking is helping Howard develop into a player who could eventually lead the team in the future, once Aaron Rodgers decides to actually retire as a player from the Steelers.

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The Steelers are hinting at a new timeline for Rodgers’ return

The clock is ticking in Pittsburgh, and while the 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, the Steelers find themselves in a familiar holding pattern at the quarterback position. Despite original hopes for a quick resolution, the franchise is still waiting on a definitive answer from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers regarding his return for another season. However, there might seem to be a development in the story.

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During a recent appearance on the DVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann, Steelers owner Art Rooney II provided a candid update on the status of their veteran signal-caller. While he couldn’t offer a final verdict, Rooney suggested that a decision is looming, even if it doesn’t align with the start of the draft.

” Yeah, don’t know if it will be before the draft. I think it will be soon. Cant put an exact day on it or anything like that, but I think it will happen soon, one way or the other.”

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When pressed on whether the start of OTAs on May 18 was a realistic target for a resolution, Rooney teased that such a guess was close.

The Steelers’ strategy this offseason has been remarkably singular. By passing on other high-profile veteran options in free agency, the front office has effectively signaled that it is Rodgers or bust.

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This ‘wait-and-see’ approach mirrors the gamble they took a year ago, a move that ultimately paid dividends when Rodgers led them to an AFC North title in 2025, but it leaves the roster in a precarious position.