Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Injury Update as Mason Rudolph Makes ‘Aggressive’ Admission

Mike Tomlin has never been one to overreact. A blowout victory, a nasty loss, or a forgettable scrimmage, it’s all the same to Tomlin, who approaches every preseason snap as yet another data point in a much larger picture. Saturday night’s effort was no exception, Tomlin remained even-keel, surveying the sideline with his customary mix of calm authority and intense focus, observing how his players reacted when placed in game-speed situations.

That poise was rewarded with the type of news every NFL coach wants in preseason—little injury fallout.“We kind of got through the game virtually injury free,” Tomlin said following the game. “I think Cam McCutcheon got taken out with a soft tissue injury, maybe a hamstring that needs to be evaluated. But other than that, we were pretty clean.” His reference to a “productive night on a lot of fronts” emphasized how much it is worth to leave an early exhibition with health and film in hand to develop from. For a depth chart still waging battles, keeping serious injuries at bay preserves the competitive balance coming into the next round of gauges.

But even as Tomlin embraced the encouraging injury report, the offense earned its own headlines, especially from Mason Rudolph. The veteran quarterback gave credit to new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for calling up an aggressive game plan early. ‘‘Arthur did a good job of calling some aggressive shots over the middle, you know, first couple plays and first drive,” Rudolph said, noting how receiver Roman Wilson‘s tough grab kind of got them going. For a team balancing roster evaluations with execution, those early offensive punches were more than just scripted plays. They were proof that Pittsburgh’s attack might lean into calculated risks as the preseason unfolds.