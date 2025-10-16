Mike Tomlin Gets Concerning Aaron Rodgers Update Before Icy Hot Bowl vs Joe Flacco, Per Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) enter Thursday night’s divisional clash against the 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals amid growing concern over quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite head coach Mike Tomlin’s season-long praise for Rodgers’ poise and precision, questions about the veteran’s future are surfacing, just as the Steelers push toward a postseason run.

The update comes from NFL insider Derrick Klassen, who offered a tempered assessment of Rodgers’ early performance in Pittsburgh. “Whether Rodgers has enough to make a difference for the Steelers in January is still uncertain,” Klassen wrote. “Personally, I’m going to need a little more convincing. Showing at least some proof of concept, however, is a step in the right direction.”

The insider said the 41-year-old quarterback has simplified his game, focusing on go routes, slants, RPO screens, and flat passes. The Steelers hoped he’d master these basics while still showing flashes of his 2014 playmaking style.

via Imago

Rodgers showed flashes of his old brilliance against Cleveland, completing 17 of 19 short and intermediate throws (1–10 yards). His only misses were a hitch to DK Metcalf and a curl to Jonnu Smith. Two other perfect passes to Metcalf were dropped, including a sharp slant placed on his back shoulder on third-and-short.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered a similar, balanced analysis on his Footbahlin podcast. “The only thing I saw from Aaron really that would not even cause for concern, but I was just like, ‘Oh, that’s unusual for Aaron,'” Roethlisberger said.

“There’s a deep ball to DK down the left side that DK was behind the defender. Aaron threw it. You know, wasn’t like it was a crazy, but he underthrew a guy. ” Roethlisberger emphasized that Rodgers made up for it with a precision 25-yard throw to Metcalf on the next play and a touchdown to Connor Heyward to complete the drive.

Rodgers went a perfect 7-for-7 against five-plus Browns pass rushers, showing the poise and quick reads that once made him the NFL’s most feared QB. On one drive, he hit Jaylen Warren with a flip pass outside the pocket, then fired a laser TD to a motioning Heyward, both vintage MVP moments.

Even so, Klassen cautioned that this version of Rodgers “won’t show up six times a game like he did before.” Instead, the Steelers just need Rodgers to produce those high-level plays “once or twice a game” if he continues playing clean, turnover-free football. That approach, practical as it is, reflects reality that at 41, Rodgers’ magic comes in doses rather than overall-game command.

Rodgers vs. Flacco in the week 7 contest

Thursday night’s game is being called the “Icy Hot Bowl” because both starting quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (41) and Joe Flacco (40) are over 40. It’s a rare matchup, only the third in NFL history between two QBs in their 40s. The last time this happened was in 2020, when Drew Brees faced Tom Brady.

“I think it’s great for all the old guys,” Rodgers said this week when asked about having the field with Flacco.

“I know that when I watch other sports, maybe it’s because I’m the older guy, I tend to pull for the older guys to win championships. … I’ve known Joe for a long time. He’s been great coming to my charity event. He’s been a great ambassador for the league. He’s had a great career, and it’s fun that we’re both still playing,” the veteran QB added.

In five games, Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdowns, just 2 interceptions, and completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,021 yards, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-1 record and the top spot in the AFC North. His quick decisions and discipline under pressure have defined Mike Tomlin’s new offense, which favors efficiency and clock control over risky big plays.

Former Super Bowl MVP Flacco began the season as the Browns’ starter but was benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel. He was later traded to the Bengals, a move Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called “shocking” this week.

In his Bengals debut last week, Joe Flacco threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Packers, showing the calm that marked his Ravens days. He has faced the Steelers 25 times in his 18-year career and even led a comeback win against them in 2024 while with the Colts, something Tomlin knows well.

Thursday’s game gives Pittsburgh a shot to tighten its hold on the division and quiet doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ durability. For Cincinnati, it’s a must-win to stay in playoff contention and give Joe Flacco a statement victory.