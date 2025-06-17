Steelers News: Mike Tomlin’s Front Office Wants TJ Watt to Give Up Contract Hopes, Says Insider

January 16, 2024, TJ Watt said, “I want to play for Mike T. You guys see the way I talk about how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, man and leader,” and now, he can’t wait to leave Steel City. What changed? Nothing, just money matters. The Steelers have been here before. A contract standoff, skipped practices, lingering tension, and a clock that ticks louder by the day. In 2021, it ended just before week 1 with a then-record deal and a Defensive Player of the Year campaign. This time, it’s different. Watt turns 31 in October. He just posted 11.5 sacks. Yes, it’s strong, but not his career best. So, the Steelers’ front office doesn’t seem eager to reset the market for a second time. Not with Myles Garrett now earning $40 million per year.

Mike Tomlin didn’t sound overly worried, but the signs are there. “Certainly we’d like him to be here, but certainly not surprised by where we are,” Tomlin said during minicamp. “We’ve expressed the desire to get the business done. He has as well. And so we’ll continue to work. We’ve been here before.” TJ Watt skipped OTAs, and now he’s missing mandatory minicamp too, facing $105,000 in fines. His last deal, signed in 2021, made him the highest-paid defender in league history at the time. Today, that figure trails Garrett and even Maxx Crosby. The market moved. Pittsburgh didn’t. And that’s where things get uncomfortable.

Kaboly & Mack plainly spelled out the discomfort on their latest episode. Chris Mack said it outright: “The sticking point has to be, ‘T.J., you’re not getting any younger, and we’re committed to you as a leader on this team, like you said. But we’re not going to give you Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby money. Like, we’re going to pay you. You’ll be taken care of, you’ll get a decent guarantee on this thing. But we’re not committing to paying you money beyond this year and next.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Mark Kaboly added what might be the biggest reveal yet: “It could be a number of things. It could just be he wants two years guaranteed, and they only want to give him one. [Or] It could be the max that he just wants a buck more than Myles Garrett. I just know there was a pretty significant offer on the table. Take that for what it’s worth, what the word significant means. But obviously, it’s not anywhere close to where he wants it to be, or he wouldn’t be holding out right now.”

AD

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 24, 2018 Tampa, FL, USA Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt 90 talks with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports, 24.09.2018 20:27:51, 11320343, Pittsburgh Steelers, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL, Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDouglasxDeFelicex 11320343

And therein lies the problem. Watt wants market-setting money. Likely $41 million per year. The Steelers? They’re ready to “take care of him,” but not at those numbers, and definitely not deep into his 30s. They showed their hand with DeShon Elliott’s early extension. It was a rewarding production, yes, but also sending a message. Watt’s holdout isn’t about leverage anymore. It’s about legacy, and how much Pittsburgh is willing to pay to preserve it.

The longer this drags, the more risk piles up for both sides. The Steelers could have locked this down with $36 million per year before Garrett’s deal. Now, they’re staring at a defensive cornerstone testing their patience. If a franchise tag becomes part of this mess next year, it’ll be more than just bad optics. It could be a fracture in the very culture Pittsburgh has spent decades building.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s next for T.J. Watt?

For a while, it felt like the Steelers and TJ Watt were circling back to something familiar—a negotiation dance we’d seen before. Team president Art Rooney II even hinted at optimism back in January. “We certainly hope we can have T.J. here for the future beyond this year.” But that future is getting fuzzier. Watt skipped OTAs. Then he sat out mandatory minicamp. The message? This is no longer just routine business. This is tension.

And not just about age or injuries. Yes, Watt had a down year by his standards, and his impact waned late in the season. But he’s still one of the league’s most disruptive forces, and Pittsburgh knows that. The problem? Value. Watt wants top dollar again, likely aiming to surpass Myles Garrett’s $40M/year mark. That’s a tough ask when you’re about to turn 31 and the team’s already navigating a cap squeeze. “You asked the question of what’s the difference?” Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “I don’t know, only T.J. knows. My only speculation and guess is… they must not be close.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, are the Lions the best fit for him? But the fair question is, how did Detroit suddenly enter this conversation? Blame it on the fans’ collective offseason thirst for an elite edge. From Garrett to Sweat to Hendrickson, they’ve dreamed big. And now? It’s Watt. Some say he’d love to play for Dan Campbell. But those Madden trade fantasies are just that—fantasies. Lions’ beat writer, Mike Payton, shut it down quickly: “Watt is already the fifth-highest-paid edge… and Holmes has made it clear. He just does not see edge rusher the way the fans do.” Also, Watts’ $40M dream doesn’t align with Detroit’s long-play model of cap stability and roster development.

Big Ben hit the reality button: “Last time, he held in… This year, he’s not there. That tells you something.” The Steelers and Watt aren’t close. But even with whispers about Detroit, the fit—financially, philosophically—just isn’t there. If Watt does leave Pittsburgh, it won’t be for a team banking on budget-friendly dominance and slow-burn roster building. That doesn’t mean he’s staying either. But for now, the only place he’s headed is deeper into contract limbo.