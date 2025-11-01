NFL Announces Punishment Against Aaron Rodgers’ Offense as Steelers Suffer $1,337,500 Setback

The NFL’s Saturday Gameday Accountability report hits once again. And Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf’s name has been found on it for the first time this season. He has been fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing) for an incident that took place during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the report, with 10:14 left in the game, the receiver poked his finger in the Packers’ linebacker Quay Walker’s eye. Here’s what happened: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren was forced out of bounds after a five-yard gain. Metcalf then engaged in an altercation with Walker and put his fingers in Walker’s facemask.

It didn’t take long for a penalty to be called. The 15-yard penalty converted a third-and-2 into a third-and-17. That led to a sack on QB Aaron Rodgers and a subsequent punt. The entire incident occurred when the Steelers were down by ten points, which only added to their difficulties. In fact, during the second half, Pittsburgh’s defense allowed three consecutive touchdown drives. Eventually, they lost 35-25 to Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless, as per the NFL’s rulebook: “For unnecessary roughness: Loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down. The player may be disqualified if the action is judged by the official(s) to be flagrant.”

All that said, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was happy that Walker, who was at the receiving end of Metcalf’s fury, did not react while the incident took place. “The maturity that he has shown, and I told him after the game, I was really proud of him,” LaFleur stated. That’s a significant change, considering Walker has been penalized in the past for retaliating against opponents after the whistle. That also includes two disqualifications as a rookie in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, while this may be Metcalf’s first fine of the season, he has accumulated over $170,000 in fines throughout his career. This includes last year’s $22,511 penalty for illegal helmet use. However, aside from the penalty in the Packers game, the receiver had a productive day.

He recorded five receptions for 55 yards and even scored his fifth touchdown of the season. The player leads the Steelers with 27 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns.

AD

Aside from their loss to the Packers, the Steelers and QB Aaron Rodgers also have a WR’s injury to worry about.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scotty Miller is to miss a second consecutive game because of his injury

The Steelers are dealing with several injuries, which means a few key backups and depth players won’t be available on Sunday against the Colts. Amongst them, one specific player to be mentioned is WR Scotty Miller, who is officially out because of a broken finger.

He was listed as ‘DNP’ for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s practice.

The 28-year-old is under a one-year, $1,337,500 contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he has appeared in six games so far, he has yet to make a significant impact as a wide receiver. He has totaled just one reception for 9 yards this season.

So, in case you are wondering who shall be filling in, then the team already has a lineup for the position. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III are at the starting position, while Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson are at the backups.

With two consecutive losses and players on IR, how Aaron Rodgers is prepared to take up this new challenge is for fans to see. The game is scheduled to take place on November 2, 1 PM EST.