Steelers’ Patience With Aaron Rodgers Running Out as Cardinals Linked to Free Agent QB

Remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, and the conversation quickly shifted to a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers? Of course, you do, considering that storyline picked up just a few months ago. And the idea of seeing that Super Bowl-winning coach-quarterback duo together again is intriguing. The only issue, however, is that there is still no clarity.

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Even now, with reports suggesting McCarthy has been in contact with Rodgers and the team remains optimistic, three things are happening at once. Rodgers has not made a decision, a chunk of the fan base is skeptical, and internally, patience may be wearing thin.

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“The Steelers have displayed saint-like patience waiting for Aaron Rodgers to say he is coming back for the 2026 season, even though a large portion of their fan base doesn’t agree with their approach,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote. “After watching two of their “expected” deadlines come and go — and insisting this isn’t the same situation as last year — the Steelers might not be so understanding if this drags on for two more weeks.”

It’s the familiar script the Steelers have seen before, yet they’re sold on it. Rodgers followed a similar timeline last offseason, waiting until June before finalizing his decision. Now, that same pattern is reappearing, only this time the stakes feel slightly different.

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For context, general manager Omar Khan had initially suggested things would not unfold the same way. Khan had optimism in his statement. But those expectations have already shifted multiple times. The team first hoped for clarity before the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. That did not happen. Then, owner Art Rooney II set the draft as a soft deadline. That came and went, too, even after Pittsburgh selected Drew Allar.

Now the focus turns to Organized Team Activities (OTAs). That appears to be the next checkpoint, and possibly the most telling one yet.

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“If Rodgers hasn’t given them a decision by the start of organized team activities on May 18 — their latest, uh, deadline — their patience will start to turn into frustration, and maybe something more,” Dulac wrote.

It’s déjà vu all over again.

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The way things are shaping up, it seems clear that no one inside the Steelers building has a firm timeline on Aaron Rodgers’ return. Mike McCarthy has made it clear they are giving Rodgers all the time he needs, while Art Rooney II added, “I think we’ll have an answer soon, let’s put it that way.”

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But ultimately, Rodgers is the only one who knows what’s happening between his ears. And as the Steelers continue to wait, he has also been loosely linked to other teams with OTAs approaching as the next potential checkpoint.

Reports link a reunion of Aaron Rodgers and his former OC

Though the Steelers do not expect Aaron Rodgers to sign elsewhere, they placed an unrestricted free agent tender on the 42-year-old as a procedural safeguard in case he does. That move, however, has not stopped outside speculation. In fact, CBS Sports’ John Breech recently linked Rodgers to the Arizona Cardinals.

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“At this point, their QB situation is still up in the air. Going into April, Jacoby Brissett appeared to have the inside track, but he’s skipping the team’s voluntary workouts because he wants to be paid like a starter. Instead of giving Brissett more money, the Cardinals could simply call Rodgers and offer that money to him,” Breech wrote.

“…Now, here’s where things get even more interesting. The Cardinals just hired a new offensive coordinator this year in Nathaniel Hackett, who just happens to be best friends with Rodgers. … This team had the talent to compete; they just couldn’t get over the hump last year. If the Cardinals were to give Rodgers a call, you’d have to think that he would listen.”

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Hackett previously worked with Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers, where the quarterback won MVP in 2020 and 2021. The two later reunited with the New York Jets when Hackett served as offensive coordinator. That history helps explain why the connection to Arizona is being discussed.

At the same time, the Cardinals already have Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Carson Beck in their quarterback room. The idea of Rodgers in Arizona is intriguing, but for now, it remains early-stage speculation. Whether he entertains that option, returns to Pittsburgh, or considers retirement could unfold in the coming weeks.